Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - CanadaBis Capital Inc. (TSXV: CANB) (the "Corporation" or "CanadaBis") announced today that it has made the decision to withdraw its previously announced short-form prospectus offering of units (the "Public Offering").

The Corporation is still proceeding with the previously announced amended private placement (the "Amended Private Placement") of 11,538,462 units of the Corporation at a price of $0.13 per unit for gross proceeds $1,500,000. It is expected that the Amended Private Placement will close by November 15, 2021. All other terms of the Amended Private Placement are as set out in the press release of September 7, 2021.

ABOUT CANADABIS CAPITAL INC.

CanadaBis is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company focused on achieving large-scale growth in the global cannabis market - with specific attention paid to supplying the fast-emerging concentrates category through their Stigma Grow cultivation and extraction facility.

Acting as the cornerstone for everything it offers, Stigma Grow continuously strives to address the market demands and lingering stigmas within the legal cannabis industry head-on, with products designed to disturb the status quo and dramatically shift the conversation surrounding Canada's legal cannabis industry.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Travis McIntyre, CEO

Phone: 1-888-STI-GMA1

