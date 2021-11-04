Nordics retailers gain flexible Point of Sale for omnichannel retail with fiscalization of Retail Pro Prism, latest platform from Retail Pro International

FOLSOM, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail Pro International, developer of the Retail Pro Point of Sale and retail management software named top POS for midmarket retail by IHL Group, has achieved fiscalization in Norway and Sweden for their latest platform, Retail Pro Prism.



Building on Retail Pro International's 20-year presence in the Nordics, fiscalization for the developer's latest solution provides specialty retailers in the Nordics with access to advanced technology designed to be the flexible foundation for omnichannel retail (https://www.retailpro.com/include/eng/Unified-Commerce/).

"For over 20 years in the Nordics and 35 years worldwide, Retail Pro International has provided a base platform and robust API to allow support of regional requirements specific to a retail management system and point of sale," said Retail Pro International CEO, Kerry Lemos. "From the UX where local language support is key, to the more complex needs of taxation and reporting requirements, localization has and continues to be part of Retail Pro's DNA."

Accessible APIs as well as a full library of available Plugins and integrations for Retail Pro Prism will help retailers fine tune their retail POS system to specific regional requirements and streamline their processes as they build and scale omnichannel operations.

"We at Retail Pro International are committed to helping retailers build their omnichannel strategies on the Retail Pro Prism platform," said Retail Pro International VP EMEAA, Bevin Manian. "Many retailers now have solid data on the outcomes of implementing necessary operations to tie together the online and in-store experience during COVID; they also have now experienced firsthand the pain points of disconnected data for these omnichannel operations. Unifying sales, inventory, customer, and other retail information on the Retail Pro Prism platform will help resolve many of the bottlenecks retailers face on their way to seamless omnichannel."

In addition to fiscal reporting, the Retail Pro Prism platform also provides retailers with in-depth KPI reporting and centralized visibility for their own needs in monitoring their business performance across locations and regions. Store-level visibility into inventory and customer history across locations empowers sales staff to engage in clienteling and to offer shoppers a consistent experience, informed by shoppers' interactions with the brand.

"As the Authorized Retail Pro Business Partner for the Nordics region, our team knows the regional needs retailers face, and we are excited for the extent of what is possible for retailers with the Retail Pro Prism platform," commented GRPS CEO, David Garpenstahl. "Retailers unifying commerce in the Nordics will find Retail Pro Prism's deep capabilities to be a strong fit and foundation for their unique, business-specific approach to omnichannel."

About Retail Pro International

Retail Pro International is a global leader in retail management software that is recognized world-wide for rich functionality, multi-national capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility, and has been named top POS for mid-market retail by IHL Group. For 35 years, RPI has innovated retail software solutions to help retailers optimize business operations and have more time to focus on what really matters - cultivating customer engagement and capitalizing on retail's trends. Today, Retail Pro software powers unified commerce strategy for retailers in 130 countries with full POS, replenishment, inventory, promotions, and customer management functionalities available on any mobile or desktop Android, IOS, and Windows devices. Visit www.retailpro.com (https://www.retailpro.com/) to learn more.

About GRPS

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, GRPS is the Authorized Retail Pro Business Partner for the Nordics region. With over 20 years in the retail, gaming, and event markets, GRPS provides strategic consulting for decision support, organisational improvement, training, and operative execution; software development and customization; and the latest technologies in Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality. Visit grps.se (https://grps.se/wordpress/?page_id=164) to learn more.

