Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed introduces innovative B Bright mattress range

Sleep is a personal thing; no two people or their bodies are the same. For that reason, in consultation with clients and sleep experts, Beter Bed has introduced a series of innovations that result in a new mattress range: B Bright . With the B Bright mattress, the sleep specialists can meet all the personal needs of their clients.

The B Bright mattress range is the first step towards the full renewal of the mattress collection. In addition to the B Bright range, the collection will also consist of a B Better and a B Genius range. In renewing and optimising the entire collection, Beter Bed will make use of the latest technological insights and innovations from the market. As a result, everyone will be able to sleep better and wake up more energised, on a product that meets their personal sleep wishes, physical needs and available budget.

B Bright

"The promise we offer our customers is sleep better, live better. The introduction of our new B Bright range will help us keep that promise as sleep specialists.This extensive product range is based on innovative and sustainable sleep solutions, that as well as offering ultimate sleeping comfort also help reduce our ecological footprint to a minimum," explained Cyril van Seumeren, Group Director Category Management.

B Bright: sleep better, live better for everyone

The B Bright range, manufactured in Europe, consists of nine different mattresses that are classified in the 3000, 4000 and 5000 series. All mattresses have a pocket spring core, each with their own cover layer. Depending on the product series and mattress type, these cover layers vary in comfort and modularity, the factors that determine the price structure of the mattresses. This allows everyone to select the B Bright mattress that best suits him or her. At the end of the day, our customers can enjoy optimum recovery that makes them ready to face up to the rigours of the next day, full of energy.

B Bright 5000: today's sustainable and innovative mattress

A unique product in the B Bright range is the 5000 series consisting of mattresses with a sustainable, innovative and modular structure. With the exception of the mattress base, all components can be easily separated. The top layers are integrated separately in the mattress, without glue. As a result, these mattresses can be almost entirely recycled.

Another feature of the 5000 series mattresses is the edge-to-edge pocket spring core. In other words, these mattresses no longer use foam bars. One benefit of the absence of the transition from foam to springs is 100% sleeping comfort across the entire width of the mattress, guaranteeing permanent body support. This development is enhanced by the use of progressive soft-touch pocket springs. These special pocket springs feel soft to the touch but as soon as you lie on the mattress, the pressure applied by the body generates a progressively firmer level of counter pressure. The overall result is optimum, personalised sleeping comfort.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productivewe are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over € 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that

M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.

