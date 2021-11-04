ObsEva SA: ObsEva Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update





-Linzagolix for uterine fibroids: Pending regulatory approval in the US and Europe with commercial planning efforts underway-

-Linzagolix for endometriosis: Readout from Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 study expected in Q4:21-

-Ebopiprant: Global License Agreement completed with Organon-

-Actively pursuing new indications and partnerships to maximize value of pipeline candidates-

GENEVA, Switzerland- November 4, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV)(SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

"Recent months have been noteworthy for many reasons, especially the progress made in defining the futures of both the linzagolix and ebopiprant programs," reported Brian O'Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva. "Regulatory filings for approval of linzagolix in the treatment of uterine fibroids have now been made in both Europe and the US. As a result, commercialization planning is now underway, via our recently announced relationship with Syneos Health to commercialize linzagolix. The future path of ebopiprant was also established with our license agreement with Organon to develop and commercialize ebopiprant. We are looking forward to seeing the advancement of this investigational agent to potentially benefit many patients in the future. As I reflect on my first year with the company, I am incredibly proud of our numerous achievements across all areas of the business, and I am increasingly confident in the team's ability to continue to grow and redefine ObsEva's future."





Anticipated Milestones

ObsEva expects to achieve the following key clinical and regulatory objectives in 2021:

Linzagolix for uterine fibroids: Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) marketing approval recommendation (Q4:21)



Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) marketing approval recommendation (Q4:21) Linzagolix for endometriosis: Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 study topline results readout (Q4:21)







Pipeline Update

Linzagolix for Uterine Fibroids: ObsEva is developing linzagolix, an oral GnRH receptor antagonist with the prospect to treat more women due to its potential best-in-class efficacy, a favorable tolerability profile and unique, and flexible dosing options for the treatment of uterine fibroids. If approved, linzagolix will be the only GnRH antagonist in uterine fibroids with a low dose non-ABT option to address the needs of women who cannot or do not want to take hormones. The Company is working closely with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to achieve marketing approval, with an approval recommendation (positive opinion) from the CHMP projected in Q4:2021. In Q3:2021, the Company also submitted a New Drug Application with the US FDA. Commercial planning efforts are also underway with a recently established relationship with Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH).





Linzagolix for Endometriosis: The EDELWEISS 3 study in the EU is progressing as planned, with randomization of patients completed and primary endpoint data expected in Q4:2021. The ongoing Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 study (Europe and US) enrolled 486 patients with endometriosis-associated pain, with a co-primary endpoint of response on both dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and non-menstrual pelvic pain. The study includes a 75 mg once-daily dose without hormonal ABT, and a 200 mg once-daily dose in combination with hormonal ABT (1 mg E2 / 0.5mg NETA). Subjects who complete the initial six-month treatment period have the option to enter a six-month treatment extension

Ebopiprant for Treatment of Preterm Labor: In Q3:2021, ObsEva granted a license to Organon (NYSE: OGN) for the global development, manufacturing and commercial rights to ebopiprant. Plans for the further development of ebopiprant are yet to be announced.

Nolasiban for In Vitro Fertilization: ObsEva is also advancing nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist, to improve live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization.







Financial Update

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $0.8 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $24.4 million, or $0.49 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Research and development expenses were $11.5 million and general and administrative expenses were $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared with $20.1 million and $3.5 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year quarter. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 included non-cash expenses of $1.7 million for stock-based compensation, compared with $1.9 million for stock-based compensation in the corresponding prior year quarter.

As of September 30, 2021, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $62.9 million, compared with $31.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

In October 2021, ObsEva entered into a convertible note financing agreement with certain funds and accounts managed by JGB Management, Inc., which is structured to provide up to $135 million in borrowing capacity, available in nine tranches, subject to certain conditions to funding.

The third quarter 2021 financial report will be available in the financial reports section of the Company's website.





To access the financial reports section of the Company's website, please click [here].

To access the third quarter 2021 financial report directly, please click [here].





About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements of ObsEva SA

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of and commercialization plans for ObsEva's product candidates, expectations regarding regulatory and development milestones, including the potential timing of regulatory submissions to the EMA and FDA and ObsEva's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates, and the results of interactions with regulatory authorities. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva's reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, and the capabilities of such third parties; the impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





For further information, please contact:

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

+1 (617) 435-6602

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

Three-Month Period

Ended September 30, Nine-Month Period

Ended September 30, (In USD '000, except share and per share data) - unaudited 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income other than revenue 20,098 3 20,108 11 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development expenses (11,531 ) (20,125 ) (41,532 ) (52,690 ) General and administrative expenses (7,035 ) (3,514 ) (15,114 ) (9,414 ) Total operating expenses (18,566 ) (23,639 ) (56,646 ) (62,104 ) OPERATING INCOME / (LOSS) 1,532 (23,636 ) (36,538 ) (62,093 ) Finance income 128 184 702 292 Finance expense (822 ) (918 ) (2,423 ) (2,619 ) NET INCOME / (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 838 (24,370 ) (38,259 ) (64,420 ) Income tax (expense) / benefit (19 ) (14 ) (70 ) 5 NET INCOME / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 819 (24,384 ) (38,329 ) (64,415 ) Net earnings / (loss) per share Basic 0.01 (0.49 ) (0.53 ) (1.35 ) Diluted 0.01 (0.49 ) (0.53 ) (1.35 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 77,971,008 50,086,923 74,152,705 47,848,862

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In USD '000) - unaudited September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 62,884 31,183 Other receivables 3,428 397 Prepaid expenses 5,746 5,388 Total current assets 72,058 36,968 Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 730 1,425 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 62 151 Intangible assets 24,503 26,608 Other long-term assets 283 295 Total non-current assets 25,578 28,479 Total assets 97,636 65,447 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and current liabilities 7,347 10,760 Accrued expenses 10,723 10,248 Current lease liabilities 698 696 Total current liabilities 18,768 21,704 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 383 952 Non-current borrowings 25,623 25,300 Post-employment obligations 8,116 8,218 Other long-term liabilities 577 919 Total non-current liabilities 34,699 35,389 Shareholders' equity Share capital 6,948 4,878 Treasury shares (630) (304 ) Share premium 424,561 356,822 Reserves 31,014 26,353 Accumulated losses (417,724) (379,395 ) Total shareholders' equity 44,169 8,354 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 97,636 65,447

