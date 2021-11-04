- (PLX AI) - Norden Outlook FY adjusted net income USD 150-200 million compared to USD 140-220 million previously.
- • Q3 EBIT USD 78.3 million vs. estimate USD 89 million
- • Q3 adjusted net income USD 51.6 million
- • Norden starts share buyback up to $40 million
- • Expecting a strong Q4 result in Dry Operator having neutralised its position ahead of recent spot market declines
- • Sacrificing short-term operating earnings by adding T/C capacity in Tanker Operator and selling Dry Cargo vessels to capture value increases
