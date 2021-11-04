On October 22, 2021, the Prague Film Festival Awards Ceremony was held online. The film RIPPLES won the Best Documentary Short Film and the Audience Favorite Award, and was screened on the online platform of the Prague Film Festival, attracting a large number of audiences, reporters and film curators. People call this film "a magnifying glass to see the real life in Xinjiang, China".

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005490/en/

RIPPLES-The story of Xinjiang women, won 3 awards in film festivals (Photo: Business Wire)

Then on October 25, 2021, the Amsterdam International Film Festival announced the award list, the RIPPLES was impressively listed and won the Grand Jury Prize.

In recent years, films containing Chinese elements have appeared constantly and have attracted attention. Like many audiences around the world, audiences in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are also very happy to watch Chinese films appear on the big screens.

This film was co-directed by French director Benoit Lelievre and Chinese director Jin Huaqing. The filming team went deep into the international city Yiwu in southeastern China and recorded the daily lives of four Xinjiang women from a delicate perspective. Under the objective and calm lens, the characters present a simple and true appearance, they could represent the truest voice from Xinjiang. The film was shot during the event that some countries boycott the cotton from China's Xinjiang. The occurrence of the incident had a huge impact on China, so that the lives of the four protagonists who were far from home also caused ripples. In the face of this incident, the four women expressed their incomprehension and even dissatisfaction to their families and foreign friends.

Zuzana Dražilová, president of the Prague Film Festival, said: "RIPPLES is undoubtedly the biggest surprise of this year. The jury unanimously decided to award it the best short documentary, and the demanding audience jury also gave it a special commendation. This film breaks cultural boundaries and prejudices and tells us the spiritual story of a magical place that we have never reached. As the film records, only by putting yourself in that place can you listen to the truest voice."

During the two film festivals, several European film festival curators invited to participate after watching RIPPLES. In the future, the film will appear in multiple film festivals constantly, and will be screened online and on site in various countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211104005490/en/

Contacts:

Contact: Maria Becker

Company Name: Star International Culture and Media

mariadocff@gmail.com

Link:https://www.filmfestivals.com/blog/ripples/ripples_new_franco_chinese_documentary_telling_the_real_xinjiang_from_the_perspective_of_women