Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock: "Bombenmeldung"! 2.934% Wachstum! Neubewertung voraus!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Frankfurt
04.11.21
09:16 Uhr
2,580 Euro
+0,020
+0,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.11.2021 | 12:19
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 04-Nov-2021 / 10:46 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group plc

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together 'PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 3 November 2021 that the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 2 and 3 November 2021. 

Date      PDMR        Number of Shares acquired Share Price Total Holding of shares following acquisition 
2 November 2021 Christopher Rogers 1,457           GBP2.16    50,729 
3 November 2021 Christopher Rogers 20,543          GBP2.229522  71,272

The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Phillips

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of dealing form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Christopher Rogers 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status              PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Wickes Group plc 
b)      LEI                    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
                            Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
 b)      Nature of the transaction         Purchase of ordinary shares 
                            Price(s)               Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s)          GBP2.16                 1,457 
                            GBP2.229522               20,543 
       Aggregated information          Aggregate Price      Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 
 
d)                           GBP2.16           1,457      GBP3147.12 
       -Aggregated volume 
                            GBP2.229522         20,543      GBP45,801.07 
       -Price 
                            2 November 2021 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                            3 November 2021 
f)      Place of the transaction         XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  126032 
EQS News ID:  1246253 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2021 06:46 ET (10:46 GMT)

WICKES GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.