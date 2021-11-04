Regulatory News:

The Mixed General Meeting of NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) (« NHOA »), a technology pioneer and industrial player in Energy Storage and e-mobility, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (NHOA.PA), was held on 2 November 2021 at 10.30 a.m. (Paris time) at 25 rue de Marignan 75008 Paris, France.

The shareholders were convened to vote on the following resolutions:

Resolution n°1: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Anne Harvengt as Director;

Resolution n°2: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mr. Jong-Peir Li;

Resolution n°3: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Alice Tagger as Director;

Resolution n°4: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mrs. Chia-Jou Lai;

Resolution n°5: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Carly Wishart as Director;

Resolution n°6: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mrs. Feng-Ping Liu;

Resolution n°7: Ratification of the resignation of Mrs. Mireille Van Staeyen as Director;

Resolution n°8: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mrs. Chen-Ming Chang;

Resolution n°9: Ratification of the resignation of Mr. Thierry Kalfon as Director;

Resolution n°10: Ratification of the co-opting of a Director, Mr. An-Ping Chang;

Resolution n°11: Appointment of a new Director, Mrs. Cindy Utterback;

Resolution n°12: Authorisation to be given to the board of directors for the purchase by the Company of its own shares;

Resolution n°13: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares with preferential subscription rights;

Resolution n°14: Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to proceed with a share capital increase reserved for employees who are members of a company savings plan without preferential subscription rights;

Resolution n°15: Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allocate share subscription and/or share purchase options for the benefit of executive officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries;

Resolution n°16: Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allocate existing or new free shares for the benefit of executive officers and employees of the Company or its subsidiaries;

Resolution n°17: Amendment to article 17 of the articles of association in order to set at 75 years the age limit for the Chairman of the Board of Directors;

Resolution n°18: Powers for formalities.

The shareholders' attendance was as follows:

Total number of shares 12 766 860 Total number of shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the chairman or voting by mail 20 Total number of voting rights expressed by the shareholders represented or giving a proxy

to the chairman or voting by mail 9 637 021

Thus, the quorum reached was of 75,484 %

The results of the vote are as follows:

Resolution Outcome Votes "in favour" Votes "against" Abstention Resolution no.1 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.2 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.3 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.4 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.5 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.6 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.7 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.8 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.9 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.10 Approved 9 597 021 99,58 40 000 0,42 0 Resolution no.11 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.12 Approved 8 896 717 92,32 740 304 7,68 0 Resolution no.13 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.14 Approved 9 632 020 99,95 5 001 0,05 0 Resolution no.15 Approved 8 755 285 90,85 881 736 9,15 0 Resolution no.16 Approved 8 755 285 90,85 881 736 9,15 0 Resolution no.17 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0 Resolution no.18 Approved 9 637 021 100 0 0,00 0

All the proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders.

NHOA

NHOA (formerly Engie EPS) develops technologies enabling the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA:PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris, with research, development and production located in Italy.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

