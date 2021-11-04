ENGlobal: ENG Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / ENG (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, today announced that, for the third quarter ended September 25, 2021, it reported net income of $2,401,000, or $.07 per share, on revenue of $5,921,000, compared with a net loss of $1,110,000, or $(.04) per share, on revenue of $15,729,000 for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020.

ENG's $3.5 million improvement in third quarter bottom line performance compared to the same period last year was primarily the result of a Q3 2021 Other Income contribution of $6.4 million, consisting of a $5.0 million forgiveness of the company's PPP loan obtained in April 2020 and a $1.4 million employee retention credit. Both of these items were used to cover payroll costs in order to maintain our essential workforce. The credits were partially offset by Q3 2021 decreases in revenue and gross margin, in addition to increased business development costs within the company's Commercial segment, compared to Q3 last year.

The $9.8 million decrease in the company's third quarter revenue - and $23.5 million decrease in nine-month revenue - compared with the same periods last year were due primarily to the COVID-19-related non-renewal of several large commercial segment projects, as well as ongoing delays in certain government services projects due to COVID-19-related base closures and travel restrictions. These factors were partially offset by revenue contributed by one large project that did continue into the third quarter of 2021.

For the nine months ended September 25, 2021, the company had a net loss of $1,809,000, or $(.06) per share, on revenue of $29,449,000, compared with net income of $59,000, or $.00 per share, on revenue of $52,871,000 for the nine months ended September 26, 2020.

ENG's $1.9 million decrease in nine month bottom line performance compared with the same period in 2020 was primarily a result of decreases in revenue and gross margin, in addition to increased business development costs and bad debt reserve within the company's Commercial segment. These factors were partially offset by employee retention credits in the first and third quarters of 2021 and the PPP loan forgiveness.

"While it's clear that ENG's business in the third quarter of 2021 was still being adversely affected by the lingering disruption of the energy industry from the effects of COVID-19," said ENG CEO Mark A. Hess, "ENG is strongly positioned today to take advantage of the anticipated increase in business activity in our markets. First, we have recently added on-site construction to our suite of client services, a move we are confident will attract additional business that is expected to boost our revenue and earnings starting in this current quarter.

"Second, earlier this week we announced our partnering with a leading university to build a prototype CO2 sequestration reactor intended to capture the carbon dioxide formed during power generation and other industrial processes and storing it so that it is not released into the atmosphere. This project potentially provides us with yet another source of near and long-term revenue growth.

"Third, thanks to our recent stock offerings we have a strong balance sheet with nearly $25 million cash on hand and less than $1.4 million in long-term debt. This financial stability not only gives our current and prospective clients added comfort, but also provides ENG with far greater ability to execute on many of the opportunities before us, including those in the expanding renewables and green energy sectors.

"These opportunities, plus the continued energy industry recovery from the COVID pandemic, will, we believe, produce improved results for our company for the remainder of this year and into 2022," Mr. Hess concluded.

The following is a summary of the income statements for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 25, 2021 and September 26, 2020:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Revenue $ 5,921 $ 15,729 $ 29,449 $ 52,871 Gross profit (loss) (814 ) 1,144 272 6,857 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,089 2,174 9,914 6,621 Operating profit (loss) (3,903 ) (1,030 ) (9,642 ) 236 Net income (loss) 2,401 (1,110 ) (1,809 ) 59

The following table illustrates the composition of the company's revenue and profitability for its operations for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 25, 2021 and September 26, 2020:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (amounts in thousands) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit (Loss) Margin Operating Loss Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit (Loss) Margin Commercial $ 3,935 66.5% (27.7)% (66.7)% $ 13,867 88.2% 7.1% 1.1% Government Services 1,986 33.5% 13.8% (0.3)% 1,862 11.8% 8.5% (0.3)% Consolidated 5,921 100.0% (13.7)% (65.9)% 15,729 100.0% 7.3% (6.5)%

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended (amounts in thousands) September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Segment Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit (Loss) Margin Operating Profit (Loss) Margin Total Revenue % of Total Revenue Gross Profit Margin Operating Profit Margin Commercial $ 23,141 78.6% (1.6)% (26.0)% $ 45,180 85.5% 12.7% 7.2% Government Services 6,308 21.4% 10.3% (0.5)% 7,691 14.5% 14.5% 8.2% Consolidated 29,449 100.0% 0.9% (32.7)% 52,871 100.0% 13.0% 0.4%

The following table presents certain balance sheet items as of September 25, 2021 and December 26, 2020:

(amounts in thousands) As of September 25, 2021 As of December 26, 2020 Cash $ 24,699 $ 13,706 Working capital 30,980 14,039

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Operating revenues $ 5,921 $ 15,729 $ 29,449 $ 52,871 Operating costs 6,735 14,585 29,177 46,014 Gross profit (814 ) 1,144 272 6,857 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,089 2,174 9,914 6,621 Operating profit (loss) (3,903 ) (1,030 ) (9,642 ) 236 Other income (expense): Other income, net 6,371 4 8,061 6 Interest expense, net (46 ) (62 ) (161 ) (103 ) Income (loss) from operations before income taxes 2,422 (1,088 ) (1,742 ) 139 Provision for federal and state income taxes 21 22 67 80 Net income (loss) 2,401 (1,110 ) (1,809 ) 59 Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share: $ 0.07 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.00 Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing income (loss) per share: 35,159 27,507 30,776 27,529

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 24,699 $ 13,706 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $1,673 and $386 5,310 7,789 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 217 891 Payroll taxes receivable 3,065 - Contract assets 3,655 4,090 Total Current Assets 36,946 26,476 Property and equipment, net 1,117 1,263 Goodwill 720 720 Other assets Right of use asset 3,179 1,628 Deposits and other assets 375 351 Total Other Assets 3,554 1,979 Total Assets $ 42,337 $ 30,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,439 $ 2,138 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,963 3,048 Current portion of leases 1,126 1,541 Contract liabilities 664 1,258 Current portion of note - 3,707 Current portion of deferred payroll tax 519 - Other current liabilities 255 745 Total Current Liabilities 5,966 12,437 Deferred payroll tax 519 1,037 Long-term debt 1,377 2,733 Long-term leases 2,502 608 Total Liabilities 10,364 16,815 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' Equity: Common stock - $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 35,208,061 shares issued and outstanding at September 25, 2021 and 27,560,686 shares issued and outstanding at December 26, 2020 35 28 Additional paid-in capital 57,309 37,157 Accumulated deficit (25,371 ) (23,562 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 31,973 13,623 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 42,337 $ 30,438

ENGlobal Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended September 25, 2021 September 26, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ (1,809 ) $ 59 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 355 313 Share-based compensation expense 166 177 Forgiveness of PPP Loan (4,974 ) - Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 2,479 (1,268 ) Contract assets 435 807 Other current assets (2,415 ) 620 Accounts payable (699 ) (177 ) Accrued compensation and benefits (1,085 ) 883 Contract liabilities (594 ) (2,706 ) Income taxes payable (32 ) (76 ) Other current liabilities, net (458 ) (361 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,631 ) $ (1,729 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Property and equipment acquired (187 ) (228 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (187 ) $ (228 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Issuance of common stock, net 19,993 - Payments on finance leases (94 ) (64 ) Proceeds from PPP loan - 4,937 Interest on PPP loan 25 - Proceeds (payments) from revolving credit facility (113 ) 1,476 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 19,811 $ 6,349 Net change in cash 10,993 4,392 Cash at beginning of period 13,706 8,307 Cash at end of period $ 24,699 $ 12,699 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 155 $ 103 Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability $ 2,613 $ 963 Cash paid during the period for income taxes (net of refunds) $ 151 $ 16 Debt issuance costs $ - $ 140 Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities $ - $ 219 Non-cash transaction: PPP loan forgiveness $ 4,974 $ -

For further information on ENG's third quarter 2021 financial results, please refer to its Form 10-Q filing on the company's website at www.englobal.com, or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 am Eastern time today to discuss the company's third quarter 2021 financial results, provide updates on potential contract awards, and discuss the company's growth outlook for the remainder of 2021.

To participate in the conference call, please dial in five to ten minutes before the call: (Toll Free) 888-506-0062 domestically, or 973-528-0011 internationally.

Entry code: 220367

The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2272/43346

The teleconference replay will be available shortly after the completion of the live event through 9:00 am Eastern time on November 11, 2021. You may access the replay by dialing (Toll Free) 877-481-4010 domestically, or 919-882-2331 internationally, and referencing conference ID 43346.

You may also access the replay by visiting the company's web site: https://www.englobal.com/about-eng/events-and-presentations/

About ENG

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is a leading provider of complete project solutions for renewable and traditional energy throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides engineering, design, fabrication, construction and integration of automated control systems as a complete packaged solution for our clients. The Government Services segment provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, including those relating to its future results, operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

