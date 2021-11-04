ClickStream Corporation: HeyPal October Shareholder Letter Highlights Rapid Growth and Quarterly Goals

Social Language Learning App Continues to Increase User Base with In-App Enhancements that Improve Connections Between Users

HeyPal - Shareholder Letter - October 2021

Introduction

Welcome to another beautiful day in the HeyPal world. We're excited to share some huge news and exciting goals with you. Before we dive in, I'd like to provide a little background.

The language learning space has become a bit tired with flashcards, boring lessons, and other impersonal tools. HeyPal is livening up the space with our core mission: facilitating natural social connections between language learners. And that's our unique edge.

We are so confident in this unique capability, that we're doubling down on it. All of our quarterly and long-term goals revolve around enhancing social connections for learners. In the coming months, we have several key app features and launches, and continued growth powered by organic sharing to support that.

HeyPal is a young company. We launched officially only 5 short months ago. While we have quickly grown to 450,000+ app downloads, with 133,000 of those coming organically through HeyPal's virality, we acknowledge that we still have things to learn. That said, internal metrics are extremely promising, and beat out many similar platforms that preceded us. And with our looming Android launch, we're incredibly excited, as nearly 73% of smartphones worldwide are Android-based. This opens a huge door for HeyPal and learners worldwide, and we expect growth to compound.

Looking forward, our mission is to unlock people's potential through language learning, which is proven to increase average salaries, but more importantly is a mechanism for creating more empathy, understanding and connection across borders.

We will provide continual updates through the press wire, as well as issue shareholder letters on a regular basis.

With that, let's dive in!

Exciting New Features and Excellent Metrics

HeyPal continues to grow in popularity through concerted marketing efforts and in-app enhancements that improve connections between users. In this letter, and future letters, we'll provide quarterly company goals and our performance against them. With that said, our quarterly goals are, for the period ending January 28, 2022:

Launch HeyPal paid subscriptions to begin monetizing the platform

Launch "PenPal", a "Tinder-like" Matching Feature to pair language natives and learners

Launch predictive direct messages to spark conversation and augment learning

Enhance in-app engagement metrics Raise sessions per user, per month from 4.2 to 4.8 Increase Monthly Active Users from 23% to 25% Maintain Average App Session Time above 10 minutes Maintain Day 1 Retention above 45% Increase Day 30 Retention from 4% to 5%

Finalize Cryptocurrency integration plan

Launch Public Relations campaign

Launch user engagement marketing with SMS, email, Push and in-app notifications

While key metrics indicating the app's stickiness are pacing great and beat industry benchmarks, we aim to continue enhancing these through new app features and improve marketing effectiveness.

Landmark Moments for HeyPal in 5 Short Months

We at HeyPal are excited about several new developments that will magnify current successes even further. Most notably, our management KPIs stated above are now being reported on, analyzed, and actioned upon on a weekly basis through a management data dashboard and working call. Those metrics include, for the last 30 days:

HeyPal's user growth rate of 100,000 downloads per month exceeds traditional learning apps like Rosetta Stone, which also gained 90K downloads in the last 30 days, indicating a shift away from traditional language learning and toward social learning

HeyPal's average app session time is 15 minutes and 53 seconds, well above the 5 minute benchmark showing users love the platform

Day 1 retention rate of 45%, beating the industry average of 26% for social apps

Beyond key metrics, important company updates include:

Developed HeyPal App on Android, launching in coming days

Enhanced security and community safety through reporting and blocking features

Robust content human moderation program and software launched to prevent scammers and fraudulent users from diluting social feeds and harming community safety

Added transparent metrics on social posts in feeds to attract influencers to the platform

Removed bugs and app instabilities, and achieved a crash-free rate of 98.4%

Current Monthly Active Users is at 114,000, rising nearly 15% over the last 30 days

As key app features finish development, we are excited for the coming weeks and months. These new features will improve users' learning experience as well as improving stickiness and value users gain from HeyPal.

Huge Android Potential, Market Forces and HeyPal Innovation

In tech - where the landscape is continually changing - it's vital the HeyPal team stays out ahead of looming shifts, while maintaining its focus on what we do best: social language learning.

Most notably, WhatsApp is a preferred chat tool for international users. After having great conversations, some users move off HeyPal to WhatsApp to continue their learning. To combat this, the HeyPal team has rolled out a unique direct message prompt feature that recommends texts users can send to each other with a single tap, and that show up in the language the user is learning. This helps kick start organic conversation between users and improves engagement, but also provides more value than WhatsApp, which doesn't have inherent language learning features.

Beyond alternative messaging tools, there are constant distractions masked as opportunities, pressing our team to expand into other arenas, like language learning through lessons and programs. We are staying focused on what we do best and avoiding short term temptations. Instead, we are doubling down on our unique difference: language learning through social interactions. There may be an opportunity to partner with curriculum-based learning platforms, but it is not a priority at this time.

Lastly, the Android smartphone market is huge, yet untapped. In Europe, given the geography, many prefer Android as they cross country borders often. In African countries, the Android smartphone is the primary connected device versus western countries using a computer. Beyond that, the used smartphone market is huge for international users, because Android devices are more open across carriers than iOS. With only a fraction of the worldwide smartphone market on iOS, we expect more widespread adoption and lower marketing costs with the launch of HeyPal on Android.

Vision Going into Q4 and Beyond

Looking forward to 2022, HeyPal is focused on delivering even more value to users learning a language with a new friend, by developing more engaging social features that kickstart and augment organic conversations in the language they're learning. Of course, users can still translate messages and posts back and forth from native to learning language.

As a team, we are dedicating our budget primarily to software development and platform growth, while improving community safety through content moderation.

We review thousands of lines of user data and App Store reviews, actively seeking out opportunities to improve HeyPal. The most common remarks revolve around helping language learners find native speakers to learn with. As a result, we have designed a Tinder-like swiping feature that finds ideal pairs for learning together.

The second most common request was a more robust messaging feature that helps kickstart conversation among new friends. So, our team designed and is currently developing the direct message prompts noted above. This is similar to Uber's recommended messages after ordering a ride. Except, on HeyPal, each prompt opens organic conversation. A few examples include, "What is the biggest party of the year in your city?" and "Tell me about your favorite cultural traditions" - automatically translated to the language the user is learning.

These are transformative enhancements that will further ignite conversation and connection among learners, and we are very excited about them.

Other items on our roadmap, which have not been specifically deadlined yet, include group chats, in-app interest-based groups with admins, and a points system powered by cryptocurrency that rewards and acknowledges users.

Acknowledgments

With all the exciting things happening at HeyPal, we want to be sure to stop and acknowledge all the amazing humans who make this mission possible. We'd like to first thank our trusting shareholders in $CLIS. So many of you have directly influenced new features we build, offered pro bono consulting, provided positive energy and momentum, and trusted us to build the dream. You are the gasoline that keeps our fire burning.

Second, we'd like to acknowledge our wonderful team: the tight-knit family of HeyPal team members. Your unwavering focus, positive disposition, and diligence in taking action has helped us grow faster than other platforms. We hope to always provide a safe, fun and engaging environment for you to thrive in.

That said, we look forward to updating you all on a regular basis on how we are pacing toward our aggressive goals. Thank you for your continued support, we can't wait to wow you.

Jonathan Maxim, HeyPal CEO

