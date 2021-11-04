Two abstracts will be presented in a pre-recorded poster presentation and oral session

Celyad Oncology SA (Brussels:CYAD) (Paris:CYAD) (NASDAQ:CYAD) (Euronext Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for a poster presentation and an oral session at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held in person in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually from December 11-14, 2021. The poster will focus on the Company's shRNA-based anti-BCMA allogeneic CAR T candidate CYAD-211 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (r/r MM). The oral session will focus on the Company's autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidate CYAD-02 for the treatment of r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). In addition, the abstracts will be published online in the November supplemental issue of peer-reviewed journal Blood.

ASH 2021 Presentation Details:

The following abstracts published today are now available on the ASH conference website. Following their presentation at the meeting, the posters will be available in the Scientific Publications section of Celyad Oncology's website.

Publication #2817: IMMUNICY-1: Targeting BCMA with CYAD-211 to Establish Proof Of Concept of An shRNA-based Allogeneic CAR T Cell Therapy Platform Session Name: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Clinical: Poster II Poster presentation Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5 Publication #408: Co-expression of an shRNA Targeting MICA/MICB Improves the Clinical Activity of a NKG2D-based CAR T In Patients with Relapsed Refractory AML/MDS Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational II Oral session Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:45 a.m. ET Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Room B405-407

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding: the safety and clinical activity of Celyad Oncology's pipelines and financial condition, results of operation and business outlook. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty includes the expected date of the Phase 1 trial initiation by year-end 2020, our development of additional shRNA-based allogenic candidates from our CYAD-200 series towards clinical trial, and the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

