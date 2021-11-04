airSlate Launches Workflow Packages to Support Higher Education

Workflow automation leader offers solutions to support digital transformation in academia

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / airSlate, a leader in document workflow automation solutions, announced today it has created new packages to offer its award-winning workflow automation solution to further support higher education organizations.

Higher education has a tall order to manage documents across a multitude of departments from student applications, enrollment, financial aid requests, course scheduling, student evaluations, and more. airSlate offers an end-to-end no-code platform to create, automate, and digitally transform document workflows to meet the needs of all departments across higher education. airSlate brings smarter, ready-made workflows and education-specific solutions to help make these organizations more efficient and productive by eliminating slow, manual, paper-based workflows that are accustomed to academic institutions.

"Our university was suffering from the persistent buildup of paper documents, which resulted in poor file maintenance and many failures to update our records," said Eric Werner, Academic Affairs Analyst at Claremont Graduate University, an airSlate customer. "In our partnership with airSlate, we've been able to rely on its integrated technology that's always-on, easy to use, and meets the complex needs of multiple departments. Our implementation of airSlate has improved the experience not just for faculty and staff, but ultimately our students."

Compliance considerations are of the utmost importance in higher education to protect the privacy of students, staff, and alumni. As such, airSlate solutions are FERPA compliant, in addition to having the most comprehensive compliance protections such as SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, PCI DSS, 21 CFR Part 11, and more.

"We're at the precipice for total digital transformation across education - and it could not come at a more opportune time in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency to digitize and virtualize for online learning," said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder of airSlate. "Now is when educational organizations can take a thoughtful approach to extend digital transformation across departments, across student bodies and for its staff. With a commitment to implement automation, our educational institutions will be freed of monotonous document management and dedicate time back to improving education for their students."

Visit https://www.airslate.com/education-offer to learn more about airSlate's education offerings. For more information on airSlate, visit www.airslate.com or follow the company on its social media channels: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, signNow, pdfFiller, airSlate, and US Legal Forms, empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

