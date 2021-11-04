Margulies Perruzzi Welcomes Five Design and Professional Staff

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that it has added five new design and professional staff: Staci Barber, director of marketing; Kellyn Biela, project designer; Claude Greenberg, architect and technical specialist; Grace Santos, interior designer; and Ethan Webb, project designer.

"We are always looking for talented professionals. We do not hire for specific project requirements. Instead, we seek to build our staff by selecting professionals who can make a long-term impact on how we work," said Daniel P. Perruzzi, Jr., AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "We are pleased to welcome these talented individuals to our design and professional staff as we continue to grow our team and services."

Staci Barber, Director of Marketing

A strategic marketing professional offering broad qualifications in targeted brand messaging, collateral creation, content management, proposal planning and development, B2B marketing, and team management, Staci will direct all the marketing initiatives. She brings a reputation for skill in balancing fast-changing priorities, managing projects, developing and implementing marketing plans and budgets, and supervising marketing staff. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in business from Saint Anselm College and an MBA with a concentration in marketing from Suffolk University.

Kellyn Biela, Project Designer

Kellyn is a project designer with broad experience working on projects, including providing initial design studies, preparing construction documents, and preparing LEED documentation. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in art history with a minor in archaeology from Rollins College and a Master of Science in architecture from Roger Williams University. Kellyn is an associate member of the AIA.

Claude Greenberg, Architect and Technical Specialist

Claude is an architect with 39 years of experience in design, construction document preparation, and team management. With exceptional strengths on the technical side, he enjoys molding interesting design concepts into tight architectural solutions. He has experience in a multitude of project types, including institutional (health care, educational and judicial), and podium-type multi-family housing. Projects with complex, challenging designs, building envelope technology, and core/shell detailing are prominent specialties. His attributes include design detail problem-solving abilities, and reliable quality control with regard to both contract drawings and specifications. Other work experience included positions as a senior technical architect, project coordinator, and consulting architect. Claude received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon and is a member of the AIA and BSA.

Grace Santos, Interior Designer

An interior designer with five years of experience, Grace has worked on a variety of projects for corporate, higher education, and life sciences companies. Previously, she worked as an interior designer for three design firms in Boston where she was responsible for building Revit models, developing test fits, creating concept presentations, renderings, construction documents and selecting finishes for projects. Grace holds an Associate degree in art and design from Mount Wachusett Community College and a Bachelor of Science in interior design from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Ethan Webb, Project Designer

Ethan has spent most of his design career working with science and healthcare clients. Most recently, his focus has been on planning, design, and project delivery for various projects in the life sciences sectors. He earned a Bachelor of Science in architecture from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.

