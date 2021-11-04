

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENLAY.PK, EN) Thursday said its profit attributable to owners of the parent for first nine months of 2021 dropped to 2.51 billion euros from 2.92 billion euros last year.



Ordinary EBITDA for the nine-month period dropped 3.9% to 12.63 billion euros from 13.15 billion euros last year.



The decrease is due to non-recurring items booked in the first nine months of 2020, such as the change in the energy discount benefit in Spain, mainly in Infrastructure and Networks and in Thermal Generation and Trading, as well as the compensation associated with the resolutions of ARERA n.



Revenues for the first nine months of 2021 rose 17.1% to 57.91 billion euros from 49.47 billion euros last year.



The increase was driven by higher revenues from all business lines and, in particular, from Thermal Generation and Trading, Enel Green Power and End-User Markets, due to higher volumes of energy sold, from Infrastructure and Networks, due to higher volumes of energy transported, as well as from Enel X.



