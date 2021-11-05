Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, announces with deep sorrow that Molly Falconer de Ramel, one of the Company's directors, has passed away.

Ms. de Ramel joined the Board of Directors of Plurilock in March 2021, as previously announced on March 15, 2021, bringing with her 20 years of experience leading North American executives, as well as extensive coaching and media experience.

In addition to her role as a director, Molly served as CEO of executive coaching firm Periwinkle, LLC. Prior to her coaching career, she worked as a news anchor and a reporter at Fox News Channel, where she produced live reports covering financial markets such as the NYSE and NASDAQ. She was a recipient of the prestigious John Harvard Scholar Award at Harvard University for which she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Robert Kiesman, Chairman of Plurilock, commented, "When Plurilock became a public company last year, we quickly sought to increase the stature and sophistication of our board. Plurilock benefitted immensely when Molly Falconer de Ramel joined our company as a director, as she brought a tremendous amount of experience in the American business community and media. In addition to her stellar professional achievements, she was also a very pleasant and warm person to work with. We are all grateful to have known and worked with her, for what was far too short a time. On behalf of the Plurilock team, we send our sincere condolences to Molly's family and friends."

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

