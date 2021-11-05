IRLAB Therapeutics: Invitation to the Presentation of IRLAB's Interim Report January - September 2021

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB Therapeutics AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the period January - September 2021 on Wednesday 10 November 2021 at 07:45 CET. A conference call will be held the same day starting at 10:30 CET, where CEO Nicholas Waters and CFO Viktor Siewertz will present the report. The presentation will be held in Swedish and will be followed by a Q&A session.

For those who wish to participate in the conference call, please dial:

SE + 46 850 558 373 or

UK + 44 333 300 9030

It is also possible to follow and listen to the presentation live on https://tv.streamfabriken.com/irlab-q3-2021



The presentation material will be available in Swedish and published in connection with the conference call on www.irlab.se , where the recorded version of the webcast will be available afterwards.

For more information

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 700 81 81 17

E-mail: asa.hillsten@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on developing novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PDP) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through the proprietary research platform, ISP (the Integrative Screening Process), IRLAB discovers and develops unique drug candidates for central nervous system (CNS)-related disorders where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phase. The project portfolio comprises a combination of the fully-funded mesdopetam program, run in collaboration with global partner Ipsen, as well as innovative in-house programs from preclinical to Phase IIb. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information on www.irlab.se .

Attachments

Invitation to the presentation of IRLAB's Interim report January - September 2021

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671344/Invitation-to-the-Presentation-of-IRLABs-Interim-Report-January-September-2021