TDC A/S: TDC: Interim Financial Report Q3 2021

TDC Group's EBITDA increased by 0.9% in Q3 compared to the same quarter last year (Q3 YoY), which was driven by continued improvements of commercial and financial performance. We expect to deliver on our guidance of stable to slightly declining EBITDA for 2021. Revenue increased by 0.3% Q3 YoY , driven by highest reported growth in service revenue since 2015 Operating expenses decreased by 8.1% Q3 YoY , driven by continuous cost savings across TDC Group

compared to the same quarter last year (Q3 YoY), which was driven by continued improvements of commercial and financial performance. We expect to deliver on our guidance of stable to slightly declining EBITDA for 2021. Capital expenditure decreased by 24.7% Q3 YoY , driven by completion of the mobile network 5G swap last year and calendarization of capex towards Q4

, driven by completion of the mobile network 5G swap last year and calendarization of capex towards Q4 TDC Group received Ecovadis' platinum medal in Q3 and is therefore among the top 1% of the most sustainable companies in the world

and is therefore among the top 1% of the most sustainable companies in the world TDC NET's EBITDA increased 2.6% in Q3 YoY and totalled DKK 1,114m Gross profit declined by 2.0% in Q3 YOY as growth within high-speed broadband was more than offset by lower revenues from TV and legacy broadband copper as well as lower revenues from customer installations Operating expenses improved by 11.8% Q3 YoY driven by optimised support functions at TDC Group

and totalled DKK 1,114m Capital expenses of DKK 646m in Q3, down by 32.0% Q3 YoY driven mainly by the investment peak in mobile in previous year

of DKK 646m in Q3, down by 32.0% Q3 YoY driven mainly by the investment peak in mobile in previous year TDC NET rolled out 23k fibre homes passed in Q3 and now has a total fibre footprint of 460k homes passed

in Q3 and now has a total fibre footprint of 460k homes passed In Q3, TDC NET was awarded the title of best mobile experience in the world according to a new survey by Tutela

in the world according to a new survey by Tutela Nuuday's EBITDA decreased by 3.5% in Q3 YoY but grew significantly QoQ fuelled by the stabilisation of our business, and continued cost reduction.? Revenue increased by 0.4% Q3 YoY , driven by a strong performance in Consumer mobile, which increased by 5.2%. This led to the first YoY increase in service revenue in several years, reflecting strengthening mobile performance and continued stabilisation of our broadband base as we expand into fibre areas.? Gross profit decreased by 4.7% Q3 YoY but remained stable compared with Q2 2021, with margin pressure continuing from DSL to fibre migration.? Operating expenses decreased by 5.6% Q3 YoY , driven by reductions in personnel expenses along with savings on IT and external spending.? Capital expenditure decreased by 7.5% in Q3 YoY , achieved through fewer TV set-top box replacements, high modem refurbishment levels, and lower IT investments.

grew significantly QoQ fuelled by the stabilisation of our business, and continued cost reduction.? Nuuday maintained its position as market leader. In Q3 Nuuday launched on third party networks representing approx. 750k addresses

In Q3 Nuuday launched on third party networks representing approx. 750k addresses Nuuday continued to migrate customers from legacy to future proof technologies with approx. 73.7% of RGUs 'future proof'

