On AS "VIRŠI-A" Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on November 4, 2021 to admit for trading AS "VIRŠI-A" shares on the Alternative market First North and set the first trading day - November 11, 2021 with the condition that on November 10, 2021 settlements for all AS "VIRŠI-A" shares subscribed for within the framework of the Offer have been made. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "VIRŠI-A" Issuer's short name VIRSI Securities ISIN code LV0000101848 Nominal value of one security 0.50 EUR Number of securities 13 355 720 Orderbook short name VIRSI ICB classification 40401030 - Specialty Retailers List Alternative market First North Attached: AS "VIRŠI-A" prospectus. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilniu Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025026