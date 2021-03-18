On AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 18, 2021 to admit for trading AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the already traded AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares as of March 19, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" Orderbook short name BTE1R Securities ISIN code LV0000101772 Nominal value of one share 0.10 EUR Number of additional shares 950 000 Total number of shares after additional shares will be 24 059 800 admitted to trading List Alternative market First North Attached: AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" business plan. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846930