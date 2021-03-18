Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.03.2021
WKN: 3873 ISIN: LV0000101772 Ticker-Symbol:  
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2021 | 15:05
On AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on March 18, 2021 to admit for trading AS "Baltic
Technology Ventures" additional shares on the Alternative market First North
next to the already traded AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" shares as of March
19, 2021. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                                      AS "Baltic Technology   
                                                         Ventures"              
Orderbook short name                                    BTE1R                   
Securities ISIN code                                    LV0000101772            
Nominal value of one share                              0.10 EUR                
Number of additional shares                             950 000                 
Total number of shares after additional shares will be  24 059 800              
 admitted to trading                                                            
List                                                    Alternative market First
                                                         North                  

Attached: AS "Baltic Technology Ventures" business plan.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=846930
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
