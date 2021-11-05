IRLAB Therapeutics: Nomination Committee in IRLAB Appointed Ahead of Annual General Meeting 2022

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA)

IRLAB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A); Members of the nomination committee ahead of annual general meeting 2022 have been appointed.

According to the instruction for appointment of the nomination committee in IRLAB Therapeutics AB, resolved at the annual general meeting on May 6, 2021, the nomination committee shall, besides the chairman of the board, consist of representatives of the three largest shareholders, or groups of shareholders, registered by Euroclear Sweden AB as per August 31, 2021.

As the three largest shareholders or groups of shareholders now have appointed their representatives, the nomination committee has held its first meeting.

The nomination committee ahead of the AGM 2022 consists of the following members:

Daniel Johnsson , chairman of the nomination committee , entrepreneur, business developer and investor, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 21 percent of shares and votes;

, , entrepreneur, business developer and investor, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 21 percent of shares and votes; Bo Rydlinger , background from banking and investments, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 15 percent of shares and votes;

, background from banking and investments, appointed by a group of shareholders representing about 15 percent of shares and votes; Clas Sonesson , Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 10 percent of shares and votes; and

, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at IRLAB and one of IRLAB's founders. Appointed by a group of shareholders that consists of the company's founders representing about 10 percent of shares and votes; and Gunnar Olsson , chairman of the board of IRLAB Therapeutics AB.

The members of the nomination committee has been appointed by owners who represent a total of about 46 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB as per Augst 31, 2022.

Information about the nomination committee's work and the instruction to the nomination committee can be found on the company website under the section for Corporate Governance. The nomination committee's proposal will be presented in the summon to the annual general meeting 2022 and on the company's web page: www.irlab.se.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the nomination committee shall do this in writing, no later than January 15, 2022, per e-mail info@irlab.se or per mail to the company's postal address.

For more information Daniel Johnsson, Chair of the nomination committee

Phone: +46 73 687 64 00

E-mail: daniel.captech@gmail.com Gunnar Olsson, Chair of the board

Phone: +46 70 576 14 02

E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

About IRLAB IRLAB is a Swedish research and development company that focuses on developing novel treatments in Parkinson's disease. The company's most advanced candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), have completed Phase IIa studies and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's disease: involuntary movements (PD-LIDs), psychosis (PDP) and symptoms linked to cognitive decline such as impaired balance and increased risk of falls (PD-Falls). Through the proprietary research platform, ISP (the Integrative Screening Process), IRLAB discovers and develops unique drug candidates for central nervous system (CNS)-related disorders where large and growing medical needs exist. In addition to the clinical candidates, the ISP platform has also generated several CNS programs that are now in preclinical phase. The project portfolio comprises a combination of the fully-funded mesdopetam program, run in collaboration with global partner Ipsen, as well as innovative in-house programs from preclinical to Phase IIb. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. More information on www.irlab.se.

