Tenchijin was chosen to participate in Deep tech Pioneer, a selective programme accepting promising projects within the deep tech field.

Tenchijin was selected out of 4000 teams from 115 countries within this prestigious programme, Deep tech Pioneer, granting them business opportunities. Through Hello Tomorrow's network and community, Tenchijin seeks to expedite overseas business expansion and technology development to effectively solve global-scale issues with the patented Land Evaluation Engine, Tenchijin Compass.

Deep tech is a renowned advanced technology field responsible for kick-starting the incoming industrial revolution. University laboratories and research intensive start-ups that typically innovate the deep tech field, however, lack necessary support. To bolster their research, a French NPO organisation, Hello Tomorrow, is working to aid Deep Tech research development by providing assistance until the technology is implemented in society.

Tenchijin was chosen from over 4000 groups from 115 countries to be a Deep Tech Pioneer, a title given to teams with promising projects in the deep tech field. Tenchijin was awarded for their patented land evaluation engine interweaving AI and satellite data to optimise data transmission within the rapidly growing satellite communication field. This innovative technology won them the Deep Tech Pioneer award.

By taking advantage of this opportunity, Tenchijin strives to enhance the satellite data communication optimizing system; which is enabled by the collaboration between satellite operators, ground station providers, and technology partners enabling satellite data and AI based technology. The space-business trifecta will attempt to solve radio-wave congestion issues brought on by rapidly increasing satellite data transfer. Tenchijin aims to develop global-scale solutions through these platforms.

Tenchijin is invited to attend Hello Tomorrow Global Summit, the largest deep tech event in Europe on the 2nd and 3rd of December, to present their technology and to enlarge their network with investors and corporations.

[Company Profile]

Company name: Tenchijin, Inc.

Location: Sumitomofudosan Onarimon Tower 9F 1-1-1 Shiba-kouen, Minato-ward, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, Board of management

Provided services: Land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Site URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/

