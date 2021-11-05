Funding will accelerate clinical development of cell therapies using breakthrough gene engineering technology opti-oxTM

Human cell coding company bit.bio today announces the first close of their Series B financing of $103 million.

New and existing institutional and strategic investors in the Series B round, thus far, include Arch Ventures, Charles River Laboratories, Foresite Capital, National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), Metaplanet, Puhua Capital and Tencent.

The funding will accelerate the clinical development of the company's proprietary cell coding technology opti-oxTM a breakthrough gene engineering approach that enables unlimited batches of any human cell to be manufactured consistently at scale through direct reprogramming of stem cells.

It will also support the continued growth of the company's ioCells product portfolio where opti-ox is used to create human cell products that are unique because they offer consistency at scale and the cells are highly defined. Access to ioCells enables our partners and customers to conduct translational research and drug development with physiologically relevant human cell models. Using human cells to bridge the translation gap in drug development will improve chances of clinical success and the potential to unlock a new generation of medicines.

bit.bio has already launched two products for research and drug discovery glutamatergic neurons and skeletal myocytes with disease models and other cell types to follow.

Mark Kotter, CEO at bit.bio said:

"I'm thrilled that bit.bio is supported by world class investors and strategic partners. The capital will enable us to accelerate our clinical and commercial scale-up and to deliver cell therapies for every patient, everywhere."

About bit.bio

Accelerated biomedical research, new generations of cures, increased global sustainability. These are in reach when biology transitions to engineering.

At bit.bio, we work relentlessly to achieve this goal. We combine the concepts of coding and biology to provide human cells for research, drug discovery and cell therapy, enabling a new generation of medicines.

Key facts

Bit.bio was founded in 2016 by Dr Mark Kotter from his labs at Cambridge University after his discovery of the opti-ox technology. Co-founder Florian Schuster joined in 2018 as the company continued to grow and develop.

The company now has over 130 employees and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and San Francisco, US.

In July 2019, the company announced the closure of a $45m Series A fundraise.

The company recently expanded its board to include:

Dr Hermann Hauser, serial entrepreneur, co-founder of Amadeus Capital Partners and founder of semiconductor company, Arm Ltd, and gene-sequencing company, Solexa Illumina, joins as chair of the board.

Sir Greg Winter, Nobel-winning scientist, and known for his work on monoclonal antibodies, is the founder of multiple successful biotech companies.

Alan S. Roemer, biotechnology entrepreneur who launched Pharmasset and Roivant Sciences, has raised over $1.75 billion in private and public capital and consummated five IPOs

For more information visit bit.bio

