The system produces green thermal energy -- steam or hot air -- which can be used in industrial plants for the generation of electricity using steam turbines. The system consists of a blower, a fluidization air blowing system, a fluidization air suction system, an air filter and fan, an air pre-heater, and an integrated thermal energy storage module. Silica sands are the system's storage media.Magaldi Green Energy, a unit of Italy-based dry bottom ash handling system provider Magaldi Power Spa, has developed a thermal storage system for long-duration storage based on a fluidized sand bed. The ...

