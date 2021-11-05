Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2021 | 12:53
Admission procedure for bonds of SIA "CrossChem" initiated

Nasdaq Riga on November 5, 2021 received application from SIA "CrossChem"
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000860047   1 000    3 000 000    EUR   04.11.2024 



Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: SIA "CrossChem" Information Memorandum and Financial reports.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

