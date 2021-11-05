Pharmaron Beijing Co., Limited (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) ("Pharmaron") today announced the promotion of Ms. Katherine Lee to Chief Business Officer, effective October 1, 2021. She had been Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnership Development since 2011.

Katherine joined Pharmaron as Director of Business Development in 2005. During her 16 years at the company, she built the business development team from scratch and has grown it into a highly effective global team. Katherine has been instrumental in developing strategic relationships with our partners, ranging from start-ups to global biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, she has been a part of the core management team that has led Pharmaron's transformation from a discovery chemistry service provider to a globally leading R&D service platform covering the entire spectrum of drug R&D, including discovery, preclinical, clinical development and commercialization. In her new role, Katherine will continue to lead and integrate the company's global business development strategies and operations. She will continue to report directly to CEO Dr. Boliang Lou.

Dr. Boliang Lou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pharmaron, commented, "Katherine has demonstrated outstanding leadership in successfully strengthening our business development capabilities and deepening strategic-level partnerships to drive long term and increased opportunities for the company. As we strive to take Pharmaron to the next level, our business development leadership needs to be able to work across regions and business units, enabling us to deliver integrated business strategies successfully. Katherine is the ideal candidate to lead this important and increasingly demanding work. I look forward to her continued leadership in this new role."

Pharmaron (Stock Code: 300759.SZ/3759.HK) is a premier R&D service provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2004, Pharmaron has invested in its people and facilities and established a broad spectrum of research, development and manufacturing service capabilities throughout the entire drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development process across multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and CGT products. With over 14,000 employees, and operations in China, the U.S., and the U.K., Pharmaron has an excellent track record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North America, Europe, Japan and China. www.pharmaron.com

