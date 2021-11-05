Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew M. Hernandez as Head of Imaging Technology.

Dr. Hernandez has spent the last 8 years working on the design, development, and optimization of breast CT at the University of California, Davis, where he has worked under the mentorship of Dr. John M. Boone, Principal breast CT Founder and Company Director.

"Dr. Hernandez is an energetic medical physicist who has nearly a decade of experience with breast CT while working in my laboratory at UC Davis in various capacities" stated Dr. Boone. "He has measured image quality using rigorous state-of-the art metrics, developed both mathematical and physical anthropomorphic breast models based upon hundreds of breast CT images, and his comprehensive research on breast dose has established him as a world authority on radiation dosimetry for breast CT. His research has also helped shed light on the limitations of previous models for breast dosimetry in mammography, tomosynthesis, and breast CT. We are all hugely excited that he will bring his broad expertise to the design and optimization of the imaging chain for the IzoView breast CT scanner."

As Head of Imaging Technology, Dr. Hernandez will work closely with Dr. Younes Achkire, Executive Vice President Of Product Engineering, to deliver IzoView to the market.

"The IzoView breast CT system will fully harness the capabilities of advanced x-ray imaging hardware and is designed to provide exceptional image quality for the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer while minimizing imaging time, pain and discomfort for the patient. IzoView is the culmination of decades of experience in breast CT, and I am confident that it will be a crucial modality for breast cancer diagnosis for years to come," said Dr. Hernandez.

About Dr. Andrew Hernandez

Dr. Hernandez has a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering and currently holds an Assistant Professor position at the University of California, Davis, where his focus includes computer simulations and design of novel imaging modalities, assessment of model observer performance for clinically relevant tasks, and assessment of the diagnostic performance of x-ray imaging devices.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures and will initiate in Q2 2022. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

