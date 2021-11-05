Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") has received results for 58 road cut-rock chip samples collected from the new drill road construction at the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada. The results are very encouraging with six samples returning greater than 2000 ppm (0.2%) copper. All these samples occur within the western group of samples. Five samples along this road returned good gold assays with a high of 0.638 g/t Au (see table below).





Majuba Hill Project Area

The results are encouraging because they are consistent with the copper leaching/enrichment model that the Company is using to guide the drilling. Reverse circulation drilling is in-progress to expand and in-fill the Known-Copper Oxide mineralization. The rock chip zone is a 213 meter (700 ft) step-out from any previously drilling in the Known-Copper Oxide Target Area. All previous drilling was directed northward.

David Greenway, President and CEO, commented: "The significant step-out that these high-grade oxide copper samples show is very encouraging. I am particularly encouraged that we are starting to see better gold assays from the surface rock chip sampling."

Sample* Cu (ppm) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sn (ppm) Mo (ppm) MHR-1007 8,890 19.7 0.006 323 13 100 3 MHR-441 5,980 8 0.005 337 9 120 5 MHR-1012 4,030 7 <0.005 229 11 120 5 MHR-1013 3,790 5.2 0.01 360 11 140 4 MHR-442 3,010 10.2 0.023 311 12 140 4 MHR-1014 2,880 3 <0.005 413 6 70 3 MHR-1046 631 2.5 0.005 914 26 90 2 MHR-1015 569 1.8 <0.005 776 14 150 6 MHR-1027 532 3.1 0.638 386 63 130 22 MHR-1008 515 2.6 0.011 120 21 140 51 MHR-1043 483 2.7 0.014 567 15 90 4 MHR-1016 459 2.3 <0.005 849 10 100 6 MHR-436 421 2.8 0.456 281 50 130 12 MHR-1047 403 3.4 0.005 768 13 110 2 MHR-439 391 0.5 0.008 1,280 41 30 28 MHR-1026 366 1.8 0.211 415 65 80 9 MHR-1040 257 0.9 0.005 626 14 60 8 MHR-1032 222 1.5 0.038 683 81 30 19 MHR-1010 209 1.6 0.01 261 9 100 13 MHR-1018 207 1.1 <0.005 287 11 50 3 MHR-1044 202 1.9 0.008 668 6 100 3 MHR-440 196 4.2 0.007 2,190 48 20 100 MHR-1020 177 1.4 0.008 258 19 140 7 MHR-1017 176 3.5 <0.005 198 7 70 3 MHR-1033 173 <0.5 <0.005 1,110 23 20 10 MHR-1058 171 1 0.006 70 6 90 7 MHR-1022 169 0.7 <0.005 1,185 25 70 1 MHR-1019 166 0.9 <0.005 359 17 30 3 MHR-1045 165 1.2 0.006 813 3 80 1 MHR-1011 161 3.4 0.008 169 7 150 7 MHR-1036 157 1.5 0.007 1,380 19 20 29 MHR-438 153 1.8 0.292 192 38 80 7 MHR-1021 151 1.3 <0.005 248 17 130 7 MHR-437 150 1.3 0.099 487 54 70 5 MHR-1024 146 1.2 0.02 269 39 40 4 MHR-1050 137 0.6 0.005 97 2 120 11 MHR-1052 133 0.7 <0.005 141 1 100 6 MHR-1056 110 0.7 0.007 72 1 120 7 MHR-1057 110 1.1 <0.005 74 6 120 8 MHR-1029 107 1.4 0.192 242 42 70 6 MHR-1048 105 1.3 0.005 29 3 120 6 MHR-1034 100 0.6 0.006 1,155 24 20 14 MHR-1053 95 0.8 <0.005 128 2 110 6 MHR-1051 92 0.9 <0.005 112 1 110 6 MHR-1023 87 1.1 0.009 253 23 70 4 MHR-1028 87 0.9 0.017 332 33 60 4 MHR-1042 86 1.6 0.017 196 16 70 15 MHR-1054 86 1 0.008 198 3 130 5 MHR-1049 82 1.1 0.005 73 3 120 6 MHR-1055 82 2.6 0.01 53 2 110 16 MHR-1031 69 0.6 0.043 361 23 30 5 MHR-1030 67 1.1 0.013 302 33 40 4 MHR-1025 55 1 0.034 138 19 50 3 MHR-1035 55 0.5 0.006 2,400 15 20 7 MHR-1039 52 0.8 0.005 1,280 9 40 7 MHR-1037 40 0.6 0.012 780 32 40 13 MHR-1041 20 0.5 0.009 168 8 60 5 MHR-1038 18 0.5 0.006 1,165 11 40 12

*Results are ordered from high to low Cu values. Samples were collected as chip/channel samples on 5 to 10 foot intervals. Sample density is not sufficient to determine true width of mineralization.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. The samples are transported from the BBR secure warehouse or directly from the project to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Reno or Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. Soil and rock chip samples are transported by the company directly to Elko or Reno, Nevada.

Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 33 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are drill duplicates and copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

Marketing Agreement

Further, the Company renewed its agreement with TD Media, LLC, dba Life Water Media, to provide digital marketing services to the Company for a term of 14 days, commencing on November 4, 2021, in consideration of USD $150,000. Life Water Media will utilize its online programs to generate a greater following, increase investor awareness and attract new investors through many different online platforms and methods of engagement.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/silver/gold assets. This is in direct response to the growing worldwide demand and lack of supply for precious metals fueled by the Green New Deal in the US and most other developed nations with similar programs aimed at addressing climate change. Such programs are heavily reliant on silver, gold and especially copper to produce Electric Vehicles and other renewable power sources, as well as building infrastructure to provide clean and affordable electricity.

The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper, silver and gold District located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions where government regulations are supportive of mining operations.

