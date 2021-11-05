Insolight has developed a translucent monocrystalline solar panel with a nominal power of 106 W and a power conversion efficiency of 20.1%. The solar cells are covered with protective glass and optical lenses to concentrate and direct sunlight onto them at around 100 times the intensity of standard solar glass.Swiss startup Insolight - founded by three researchers from École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne - recently developed a new photovoltaic module for agrivoltaics applications. This move represents a significant change in the company's strategy, as it previously specialized in concentrating ...

