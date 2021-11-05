Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2021) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Lyfted Farms is being recognized with a County Appreciation Certificate from Stanislaus County, California on November 8, 2020.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic the team at Lyfted Farms played an instrumental role in providing local seniors and veterans with meals by donating cold freezer storage space, a forklift and distribution assistance to a program run by the Stanislaus Department of Aging and Veterans Services that helped provide meals to over 1,500 seniors a week at the height of the program.

"The department is very appreciative of the donation Lyfted Farms has made in support of our senior meals program during a difficult time," said a representative from the Department. "The support was key to the day-to-day operations and overall success of the program."

Lyfted Farms also lent a hand to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services to store 450 pallets of PPE for six months in support of local efforts to protect against the spread of the virus.

"The opportunity to help alleviate food-insecurity amongst the elderly, veterans, and resource-challenged within Stanislaus County during the COVID-19 pandemic was impossible to ignore, and we eagerly donated our warehouse, freezer space, and the efforts of our amazing team members to assist in this effort," said Alan Applonie, COO for Lyfted Farms and TransCanna. "We are proud of our contributions to the larger effort to assist the community and seek to create a public perception of cannabis-centric businesses that is as positive as the contributions cannabis makes daily in the lives of so many millions of people."

The Stanislaus County Department of Aging and Veterans Services will present Lyfted Farms with a formal commendation at its upcoming Commission on Aging, on November 8th, 2021.

