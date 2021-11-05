Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named one of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces 2021, ranking No. 5 out of 75 other midsize companies in the Chicago area. This is Horizon's seventh time on the list.

"We are always honored to be named to the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list," said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. "Because giving back to the communities where we live and work is foundational to our business, we are proud contributors to the Chicago area ecosystem, home to our U.S. headquarters, where we actively support innovators and our future diverse STEM leaders. We also take pride in providing our employees with state-of-the-art facilities in the Chicago area where solutions for patients come to life."

The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey takes into consideration workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection, among others.

Earlier this week, Horizon was also named an Elite winner on San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list, ranking as the top company in the "Best of the Best Small Business" category. The Elite honor is presented by the National Association for Business Resources and recognizes companies who focus on the needs of employees while serving as leaders in the San Francisco Bay area community. This marks the second year the company has been placed on the list, and the first year as an Elite winner, since opening its South San Francisco office in November 2019.

"We are proud to be recognized as an Elite winner of San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For," said Srini Ramanathan, Ph.D., senior vice president, research and development sciences and South San Francisco site head, Horizon. "This honor is significant because it highlights our strong commitment to our employee experience and continued growth in the region."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. The San Francisco Bay Area Elite winning companies are those that set the highest standards for all San Francisco Bay Area businesses. Winners are selected based on overall high scores and are then named an Elite winner in their respective category.

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, Portland and Nationally.

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

