How Learn Credit Goes Further Than Traditional Education to Explain Finances and Credit to All

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Credit can make or break your plans. You may have saved money for a house or a car, but if you have bad credit, you may have to stop on your tracks. That is why it is important to know about credit.

Learn Credit is a three-part course created by Stephen Liao that teaches about credit going from levels: Credit Basics, Credit 101 and Credit Mastery. Each person who signs up for the course is expected to go through the three levels.

Learn Credit was created with the purpose of teaching people everything related to finance, something that is not taught enough in schools. Many children graduate without knowing how to improve or use their credit scores.

This is a failure in the education system since credit is a crucial topic for anyone's lives in the United States. Learn Credit provides a way to fill in that gap for those interested in not being left behind.

"The motivation behind Learn Credit was to impact the education system in a meaningful way. Educating about credit is just one small step." Says Learn Credit creator Stephen Liao, and adds, "It has been hard because many people in this industry are 'mind locked.' Education spans across various generations and our system has been running for hundreds of years. On top of that, politics gets in the way of making any real change. To change the material in one subject taught in middle school would take years of education board evaluations."

So far, the Learn Credit program has already reached 2.5 million people, who benefit from invaluable teachings of the course and are able to move onto bigger and better things.

In the near future, Learn Credit will also expand into other topics such as real estate, stocks, crypto, cars and more, and how all of these areas tie into credit. The course will include business moguls and experts sharing information on how they have used credit to build their own empires. Find out more about Learn Credit here .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Learn Credit

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/671307/How-Learn-Credit-Goes-Further-Than-Traditional-Education-to-Explain-Finances-and-Credit-to-All