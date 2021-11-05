Global startups connected with leading investors and corporations as HKSTP's unique EPiC experience returns

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today held its first-ever hybrid Elevator Pitch Competition (EPiC), with over 600 startups from Hong Kong and around the world joining the annual signature event. HKSTP is approaching 20 years of leading innovation in Hong Kong with the return of EPiC 2021 to its iconic home at sky100 at the top of the International Commerce Centre in West Kowloon to re-create a genuine 60-second elevator pitch experience.

In its sixth year, the annual EPiC event in hybrid format for the first time, allowed overseas innovators to go beyond geographical boundaries and join the virtual EPiC event and journey live. This year's event surpassed all expectations, attracting over 600 entries from 40 countries and cities across five continents. A total of over 160 contestants entered the semi-final round, with nearly 60% from overseas.

This year's overall EPiC Champion, Winner of Green Tech Construction Tech Category, as well as the "My Favourite Pitcher" award belong to Hong Kong-based archiREEF. The Greentech startup beat all other finalists with its innovative climate solutions and eco-engineering technology for ocean ecosystems restoration. The company combines expertise in marine biology and the latest technologies in 3D printing techniques and material science to create artificial habitats that are best suited for different marine life anywhere in the world.

The other three tech category winners included: FinTech Winner, Hong Kong-based Wizpresso; Health Technology Winner, Hong Kong-based PointFit Technology, and Smart City Winner, Israel-based Intelligent Traffic Control (ITC). All EPiC entries this year were focused on one of four key themes: FinTech, Green Tech Construction Tech, Health Technology, and Smart City.

Albert Wong, CEO at HKSTP, said: "The return of our flagship pitching and investment event EPiC 2021 at the iconic sky100 is the ideal platform to lead into our 20th year, while the record participation is a showcase of the city's growing entrepreneurial strength and world-class I&T potential. The EPiC week of activities provides a unique borderless experience that educates and connects innovators around the world with insights to sharpen entrepreneurial skills and deepen knowledge on the thriving Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area market. EPiC is where we unlock opportunities, where innovation begins and where talent flourishes as pioneers and innovators connect in a genuine haven of global innovation and investment."

EPiC is a week-long platform generating opportunities not only for the winners but for all participants. Global and local entrepreneurs have interacted with active investors and innovation ecosystem leaders at this year's EPiC competition. Meanwhile, physical and virtual guests from various industries and territories explored a wealth of GBA and international business partnership, as well as investment opportunities. The competition leads on to the Investment Business Matching from November 8-12 and finally the Investment Conference on November 12, to complete a week of immersion into HKSTP's world-class I&T ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2016, HKSTP's EPiC has drawn a huge number of international participants to grasp a one-minute elevator pitch opportunity to some of the most demanding investors and judges in Hong Kong. The top ten finalists were given another opportunity to face the judges in a three-minute live pitch and two-minute Q&A. The overall champion took away a cash prize of US$100,000, while each of the category winners received a cash prize of US$10,000 and all ten finalists won US$6,000 each.

List of Winners:

Award Company Market Overall Champion and Green Tech Construction Tech Category Winner archiREEF Hong Kong FinTech Category Winner Wizpresso Hong Kong Health Technology Category Winner PointFit Technology Hong Kong Smart City Category Winner Intelligent Traffic Control (ITC) Israel My Favourite Pitcher archiREEF Hong Kong Other Top 10 Finalists: Aortyx Spain Clear Robotics Hong Kong Novai UK Papkot France TicTAP Simply Connect Spain Vista InnoTech Hong Kong

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for 20 continuous years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong's leading R&D hub with over 11,000 research professionals and over 1,000 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of the Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three InnoParks are realizing a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org

