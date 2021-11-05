Anzeige
Dow Jones News
05.11.2021 | 17:07
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Holding(s) in Company 05-Nov-2021 / 15:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0007392078

Issuer Name

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Dartmoor Investment Trust Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Exeter

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                 City of registered office Country of registered office 
Jarvis Investment Management Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Nov-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-Nov-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 10.005480       0.000000            10.005480   742892 
or reached 
Position of previous      9.00          0                9.00     742892 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0007392078                   742892                     10.005480 
Sub Total 8.A       742892                      10.005480%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate   Name of   % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
controlling  controlled equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher or is higher than the 
person    undertaking the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

05-Nov-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Exeter, England

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  126178 
EQS News ID:  1246723 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246723&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
