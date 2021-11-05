Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Die Lunte brennt! InnoCan mit Ad-hoc-Meldung und Labor-Update!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C47M ISIN: NO0010582521 Ticker-Symbol: XGJ 
Tradegate
05.11.21
15:00 Uhr
21,780 Euro
-0,110
-0,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,71021,85018:44
21,77021,78018:43
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2021 | 18:17
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Gjensidige (208/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
forwards and futures in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (GJF, GJFN) due to an
extraordinary dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see
exchange notice 207/21. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation. Adjusted
series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1025149
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.