Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Signs Definitive Strategic Reseller Agreement with Atlas MBA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce today that the Company signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Atlas MBA Family of Companies to further our reach with SMB's nationwide.

The agreement between ATHC and Atlas MBA will enable Accelerated to deploy its disruptive FinTech solutions to local merchants operating in retail, online and mobile environments. The solutions enable SMB's to automate and digitize workflows while engaging micro marketing tactics for merchant revenue growth. ATHC provides merchants with payment solutions, marketing solutions, point of sale solutions, digital media and alternative financing at more sustainable rates.

Atlas MBA will resell products and services of ATHC and its affiliates. Atlas MBA intends to introduce ATHC's offerings to its portfolio of 2200 local merchants nationwide. Additionally, 60 of Atlas MBA's fulltime employees and independent agents begun training and will introduces ROMPOS to prospective clients as phase 1 of the roll out.

The solutions are engineered to drive revenues. ATHC's compensation is performance driven. The Company is further working on a more robust Ai driven business financing solution, KashOnDemand which is scheduled for launch January 1, 2022. ATHC intends to drive revenue by strategically engaging resellers nationwide. ATHC has been negotiating with a number of resellers for the past few months.

"We are pleased to engage with Atlas MBA. Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation will continue to pursue strategic partnerships and acquisitions in our efforts to increase market share for our innovative and disruptive FinTech offerings, market awareness and shareholder value". Said Harry Falkenburg, Director of Risk and Capital Markets.

"Atlas MBA is honored to engage with Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation. The management and staff of MBA believes ATHC's solutions will help our existing and future clients, small businesses nationwide. After completing our first deployment with ATHC we are pleased with the outcome and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship. Our existing and future clients will benefit greatly from solutions provided by ATHC". Said Sean Tarry, CEO

For further information, please contact the company info@athcorp.com.

About ATHC

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

About Atlas MBA

The Atlas MBA Family of Companies is made up of separate businesses providing solutions in the area of fintech, sports, entertainment, real estate, insurance, startups, and public and private schools. United by our culture - we drive to find a better way that fuels our commitment to small business owners, our community, and our team members. Atlas MBA Family of Companies has 13 full time employees in New York, 2200 merchant accounts nationwide, and 47 independent sales agents Nationwide.

The Atlas MBA Family of Companies provides transaction processing services, payment technologies, business insurance for SMBs, business security guards and health and wellness technologies. Our suite of innovative products and services and processing programs are designed to meet the special business needs of our Partners, financial institutions, ISO's, Agents, Associations, Referral and Re-seller Partners.

Company Legal Name: Synergy Processing LLC

DBA: Synergy Processing for Schools

Address: 191 Pine Street, East Moriches NY 11940

Tel: 833.395.5575

Website: synergyforschools.com

Name of CEO: Sean Tarry

About ROMPOS

ROMPOS is an exemplary all-in-one solution created to assist merchants operating in retail, online, and mobile environments. Utilizing Business Intelligence (BI), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and human intuition for the digitization of workflows and automation, this revolutionary system is designed to drive higher revenue and increase the bottom line for SMB's. Sophisticated algorithms administer consumer data, staff performance, digital media, websites, inventories, and more. Digitizing and identifying accountabilities reduce business inefficiencies and eliminate most wasteful expenses. Additionally, data exploration determines and automates sophisticated marketing strategies and techniques, while simultaneously providing continuous access to working capital. ROMPOS is Compatible with most existing tablets, touchscreens and off the shelf electronic payment equipment. ROMPOS is a brand of Accelerated technologies Holding Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

