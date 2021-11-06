Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Honored as the MVBIII Monthly Star of NFT and Metaverse by Binance Smart Chain, StarryNift, the first gamified massive creation platform and launchpad for fun digital collectibles, is pleased to announce itself as the third-in-history IGO (Initial Game Offering) on BinanceNFT. IGO is an exclusive launch of in-game assets by high-quality gaming projects held by Binance. During this IGO launch, StarryNift will initiate a surprise sale for its Binance-exclusive Genesis Equipment Pack Mystery Box. To highlight this special moment, StarryNift will also release three unique Collector's Edition Super Warrior Code Green NFTs for the first time. The official StarryNift IGO premium launch will start on November 11 at 11:00 AM UTC.

Genesis Equipment Mystery Box

The mystery box rarity is divided into N, R, SR, and SSR. For the N-SR mystery boxes, the user will get one random piece of equipment NFT by unboxing. The equipment will armor Code Green with higher attributes, thus triggering more rewards in the StarryNift game. This exclusive equipment later can be traded in the game, which will generate higher trading profit due to the limited edition. It's worth mentioning the very limited SSR equipment NFT sets, as each set contains 6 different SR equipment with a unique theme. Owning a whole set will empower the Code Green with super high mining & attacking power, which will also get a higher probability to win a special airdrop in the future game.

Collector's Edition NFT Auction

The highlight of the IGO launch is the Special Collector's Edition NFT Auction. There are three fully weaponized Super Warrior NFTs (Bounty Hunter, Shadow Ninja, and Flow Lunatic) that will be on auction at BinanceNFT for the first time, price starting at 3000 BUSD each. They are unique, single, and meaningful edition 1/1 NFTs. Flow Lunatic was also selected as the NFT of the Day by CoinGecko.





Scarce NFT Airdrop & BUSD Trading Competition

To show gratitude to the supporters, StarryNift has especially initiated a mystery box trading competition with a 10,000 BUSD prize pool. The competition details will be posted on the official BinanceNFT website.

In addition, StarryNift will hold an airdrop & AMA event with Binance communities, providing Metaverse & GameFi talk, StarryNift game online show, and of course the surprise airdrop with three 200 BUSD value NFT as primary rewards and sixty new Code Green NFTs.

Metaverse Game New-Era Official Launch

On November 4th, StarryNift has already launched its metaverse game 1.0, containing Planet land occupation, NFT battle, mining, and other rewards. In this 1.0 version game, Code Green NFTs will first experience being reborn to gain new attributes and weight according to their original rarity. Code Green holders then can stake Code Greens to occupy land, harvest the equipment NFT, or trophy rewards generated by the land later. StarryNift has also initiated the Daily Sign-in Reward Event, by signing in app.starrynift.art regularly, players can get the chance to win surprise NFTs and rewards.

In the future, Code Green can not only stake to mine equipment NFT but also to mine StarryNift meta power. Code Green armored with equipment from BinanceNFT will execute higher mining performance, gain more rewards in the game.

More scenarios such as NFT trading market, breeding incubation, treasure hunt jungle, pet enter, virtual idol performance will gradually be released in the upcoming StarryNift metaverse.

About StarryNift

The mission of StarryNift is to empower art by technology and democratize value appreciation as DAO. The vision is to enable the whole ecosystem to share the prosperity of the creator and token economy and unlock new ways to explore the metaverse by game+art+DeFi+NFT Ark.

