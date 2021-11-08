UC Berkeley SkyDeck: SkyDeck Partners with JETRO to Expand Funnel to Talented Japanese Startups

13 Japanese startups join SkyDeck's Global Innovation Program

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / After three months of screening and interviewing more than 100 companies, the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has announced the 13 startups selected to the University and Deep Tech cohort for its latest Start Up City Accelerator Program.

Hosted by the UC Berkeley SkyDeck global accelerator, the Start Up City program supports innovative Japanese startups as they grow their business and explore North American markets and investment opportunities.

"JETRO represents some of the most promising startups in Japan, and we are honored to host their University & Deep Tech Cohort," said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director of Berkeley SkyDeck. "We look forward to working with them as they build their networks and businesses here in the U.S and are excited to share our vast Berkeley SkyDeck resources with them."

"The level of innovation coming out of Japan is growing and one of JETRO's goals is to ensure that Japanese startups are able to successfully access the North American and global markets," said JETRO's Executive Director Noriya Tarutani. "Berkeley SkyDeck stands out as a global hub for entrepreneurship and offers just the type of entry point into Silicon Valley that can really help our startups accelerate growth."

The 13 successful startups are:

Albatross

Albatross Technology is developing patented innovative ocean renewable energy technologies, such as floating-axis wind turbines, marine current turbines, and wave energy converters, aiming for the significant cost reduction of energy from the ocean.

Anaut

Anaut specializes in software development utilizing artificial intelligence for surgical support in surgical medicine.

CellFiber

CellFiber is reinventing bioprocessing for cell and gene therapy.

Chiptip

Chiptip enhances data centers by accommodating application-specific computer chips created by application providers.

HitoBito

HitoBito provides the Chinese conversational marketing service "ChiChat."

Laboratory6

Laboratory6 is a sustainable energy solution company that mass produces plant-based carbon batteries, "Cambrian," that help to solve climate change. Ten times faster charging without risk of explosion, 20-year battery life, and 100% recyclable; revolutionising the energy storage industry.

Logomix

Logomix is a large-scale genome editing startup, engineering mammalian and microbial genomes for industrial customers. They help Biopharma Companies in developing unique novel disease cell models and identify new drug targets for the rare diseases and neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntington's disease and ALS.

MediGear

Medigear develops nano devices for inoperable cancer patients through starvation treatment (shutting off oxygen and nutrients to the tumor by creating a gel barrier around the tumor).

Mitsugo

Mitsugo develops and provides AI-based language learning apps/devices for young children. Children can learn words and increase vocabulary according to their developmental stage through interaction with the apps/devices.

OriCiro

OriCiro provides reagent kits for assembly and amplification of large DNA up to 200 kbp for research in academia and public institutions.

Pale Blue

Pale Blue develops safer, cheaper, and environmentally sustainable spacecraft engines that run on water.

Tenchijin

Tenchijin aims to optimize broadband satellite communications worldwide with land and satellite data and A.I.

XELA Robotics

XELA provides the human sense of touch to robots.

ABOUT JETRO

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

ABOUT BERKELEY SKYDECK

Berkeley SkyDeck is UC Berkeley's global startup accelerator. Named in Forbes as a top five U.S. university accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator that provides funding for its startups via a public-private partnership, providing returns directly back to UC Berkeley from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund supported by top institutional VCs like Sequoia and Mayfield. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $1.47 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 360 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

