DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS DR. RIAM SHAMMAA TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 9th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on the development of next generation cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Riam Shammaa to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Dr. Riam Shammaa, MD, is a pioneer scientist in the fields of cell therapy and biologics and holds several patents in the field. He conducted the first successful spinal discs repair using stem cells in Canada. Dr. Shammaa founded several companies in the biotechnology field including Pallianera Pharma and Intellistem Technologies. Dr. Shammaa has led the development of multiple successful therapeutics to the market. Dr. Shammaa is managing director of Regen Capital, with an investment portfolio in biotech, healthcare, fintech and Ag-tech.
Dr. Shammaa worked in research at McGill University and in the private sector before completing his residency in family medicine at McGill University. He went on to complete a fellowship in Sports medicine at the University of Toronto. He is a published author and a world-renowned expert in cell therapy and translational medicine.
