DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc. / Key word(s): Personnel

DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS DR. RIAM SHAMMAA TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS



09.11.2021 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS DR. RIAM SHAMMAA TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS Vancouver, BC, Canada, November 9th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on the development of next generation cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Riam Shammaa to its board of directors, effective immediately. Dr. Riam Shammaa, MD, is a pioneer scientist in the fields of cell therapy and biologics and holds several patents in the field. He conducted the first successful spinal discs repair using stem cells in Canada. Dr. Shammaa founded several companies in the biotechnology field including Pallianera Pharma and Intellistem Technologies. Dr. Shammaa has led the development of multiple successful therapeutics to the market. Dr. Shammaa is managing director of Regen Capital, with an investment portfolio in biotech, healthcare, fintech and Ag-tech. Dr. Shammaa worked in research at McGill University and in the private sector before completing his residency in family medicine at McGill University. He went on to complete a fellowship in Sports medicine at the University of Toronto. He is a published author and a world-renowned expert in cell therapy and translational medicine.



"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Shammaa to joining our board of directors as a strong and proactive member. He will certainly be an excellent addition to our team due to his extensive knowledge in the fields of cell therapy and biologics. Dr. Shammaa also benefits from a large network in the US and has delt with several large pharma and venture capital entities which will help elevate Defence's presence and development in the US, including potential business and partnerships" mentioned Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.



In connection with Dr. Shammaa appointment to the board of directors, Defence has granted to him incentive stock options to purchase 50,000 common shares of Defence pursuant to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of Defence's stock option plan, subject of any regulatory approval. Each stock option vest immediately and is exercisable at a price of $6.50 per share for a period of three years from the granted date. About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases. For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com



Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

09.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

