Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC Transitions Management. Announces Harry Falkenburg, CEO and Chairman of The Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harry Falkenburg, formerly the Director of Risk and Capital Markets, as CEO and Chairman Of The Board.

Mr. Harry Falkenburg, formerly the Director of Risk and Capital Markets, assumes the position of CEO and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Alex M. Lemberg resigns. Mr. Lemberg accepted the position as CEO of Nimbus Platform, a Blockchain DeFi company.

Mr. Falkenburg was unanimously elected as CEO by the Company board. In addition to CEO and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Falkenburg will continue to act as Director of Risk and Capital Markets. Mr. Falkenburg is a quantitative thinker with extensive expertise in defense, telecommunications, energy, transportation, debt and capital markets, domestically and in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Our immediate plans are to expand our management team, engage resellers for our ROMPOS SMB solution nationwide, expedite development and launch of our merchant financing algorithms, integrate our existing POS solutions with crypto currencies and identify acquisitions. The company is anticipating a further need for capital and intends to raise an additional 3-5 million. Foreseeable plans include S1 registrations and up listing the Company on to other exchanges. Key management and consulting personnel has been selected and shall be announced in the weeks to come.

"Alex M. Lemberg is a dear friend and colleague of many years. Over the past decades and more specifically several years at ATHC, Alex and I spent countless hours exploring SMB needs, the pros and cons of alternative lending and crypto currencies, the opportunities that crypto present and the social acceptance of crypto as well as the risk. We are proud of Mr. Lemberg and are honored to have worked with him, remain friends and colleagues and have every intention of maintaining our personal and corporate friendship. We are especially grateful to Mr. Lemberg for his leadership at ATHC, achieving OTC "Current" status and positioning ATHC for imminent success. Said Mr. Harry Falkenberg, CEO".

ATHC and its team and our affiliates have been exploring and contemplating mainstream crypto possibilities since 2014. The Nimbus recruitment of our very own CEO Alex Lemberg validated the importance of alternative currencies, DeFi, and the inevitable social and economic impact crypto delivers. ATHC is a firm believer in Crypto and intends to begin immediate development of crypto currencies as form of payment for goods and services to merchants as addition to more traditional forms of credit and debit card payments.

Additionally, our Instamaven application which is due to launch in Q2 2022 in which hobbyists and experts, those that know, will help those that need will be delayed as we reconsider crypto currency as form of payment. Our development team and subcontractors have been instructed to include crypto currencies as a form of payment in our point of sale systems. Testing should begin in as little as four months.

"I am saddened to leave the Accelerated family. I will continue to make every humanly possible effort to maintain our personal and professional relationship. My door will remain open to each and every person at ATHC as we continue to evolve personally and professionally. With respect to payments, Ai and SMB's I will always know exactly who to call. As our companies continue to mature, collaboration is inevitable " Said Mr. Lemberg CEO, Nimbus.

For further information, please contact the company info@athcorp.com.

About ATHC

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

About Nimbus

DAO-governed ecosystem of dApps which generate multiple reward streams for users based on IPOs, Crowdfunding, P2P Lending, and Crypto Arbitrage-Trading. Nimbus DAO is a set of immutable and audited Smart Contracts which will underlie all Nimbus solutions and automatically implement all future decisions of Nimbus Governance token holders. Forget the far-fetched reward generation models and the inefficiencies of moving digital assets between platforms. Nimbus has all you need in one place. Our ecosystem of dApps is based on the best practices in DeFi and the top financial instruments that have never been available for crypto before. Now, you can leverage your assets in the most secure, efficient, and rewarding way. In the near future, Nimbus shall enable the marketplace to integrate seamlessly new 3rd party dApps.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

