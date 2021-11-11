Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today launched a new section of its website dedicated to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts, providing additional visibility on the company's sustainability priorities and progress, which can be found at www.allegion.com/ESG.

The newly released website section outlines Allegion's dedication to sustainability across the global business, with content highlights including:

An interactive and a downloadable version of the company's first ESG materiality matrix, which was developed based on a 2021 formal survey of key internal and external stakeholders;

Dedicated and easy-to-navigate pages for the company's ongoing environmental, social and governance initiatives, including timely data and progress highlights, as well as related policies and statements; and

A detailed index that illustrates alignment of the company's ESG materiality matrix factors to applicable Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) factors and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, pointing to relevant and reported information for each category.

Future updates to the website will include Allegion's specific ESG goals and additional progress highlights, which are expected to be published in the first half of 2022.

"Understanding stakeholder priorities, driving progress and providing greater transparency have been the initial focus of Allegion's cross-functional ESG Council," said Dave Petratis, chairman, president and CEO of Allegion. "Whether you're a shareholder, current or prospective employee, analyst, customer or community partner, we want you to understand our strong commitment to doing the right thing in the right way. Corporate social responsibility and sustainability are embedded into the values that guide our company and our actions."

The company was recently honored for its leadership in ESG as showcased through two prestigious awards in 2021: The National Safety Council's Robert W. Campbell Award and the Indiana Chamber's Jackson Lewis Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Champion Award.

The Campbell Award is the premier Americas recognition for excellence in integrating environmental, health and safety (EHS) management into business operating systems. An elite group of winners now including Allegion have, through a rigorous application process with a systematic review and audit, showcased strong processes and measurable achievements in EHS performance that leads to productivity and profitability. Allegion was honored as the sole 2021 winner for its track record of proven positive impacts on workplace safety and engagement, the environment, customers and local communities.

As the inaugural Jackson Lewis Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Champion, Allegion was also recently recognized for its proactive and intentional DEI efforts throughout the past 18 months. Those included developing a strategic DEI framework based on three pillars: learn and listen deeply; unite widely; and take action. From there, 2021 action priorities were established, leading to the creation of a U.S. supplier diversity program and a global employee-led inclusion council. The company also developed formal and informal opportunities for team members to learn and have constructive two-way conversations at a global scale. More information on Allegion's DEI approach and specific 2021 action priorities can be found in the updated ESG webpages.

"ESG commitments continue to be a vital part of how we achieve results here at Allegion," Petratis added. "Embracing a workplace culture of safety, environmental excellence, engagement, equity, inclusion and diversity is critical to an organization's system of management. Company leaders and their employees all have a responsibility to uphold excellence in these things, and together, we will make a lasting difference in our global communities. It's the right thing to do and it helps advance business vitality."

In addition to directly visiting www.allegion.com/ESG, the new ESG section of Allegion's website can be easily accessed by visiting www.allegion.com and clicking "ESG" in the top navigation on the homepage.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2020, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

