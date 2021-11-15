AVer Europe, leading provider of educational technology and Pro AV solutions, is exhibiting with partners AMiS and Axiomtek at MEDICA Expo 2021 in Booth D36. Hall 16, Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, 15th-18th November 2021, Düsseldorf, Germany.

AVer PTZ cameras are widely used across multiple industries and known for their intuitive, easy-to-use designs. AVer PTZ camera solutions deliver premium image quality, versatile connectivity, and superior zoom capability in online classes, meetings, broadcasting. At MEDICA, AVer PTZ Cameras will demonstrate their leading functionality in telemedicine.

"We are pleased to announce our partnerships with AMiS and Axiomtek. The addition of AVer PTZ camera technology to the innovative AMiS Telehealth Cart and Axiomtek Tele Health Patient Monitor Platform ITC150WM proves AMiS' and Axiomtek's commitment to developing the future of telehealth." said Andy Hsi, President of AVer.

Following the use of AVer PTZ technology for the Tokyo Olympics for physicians of Taiwanese athletes, at MEDICA 2021 AVer PTZ cameras will join medical technology industry leaders AMiS and Axiomtek to present:

AMiS Telehealth Cart. Allows doctors to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients at a distance. By using an integrated care station, healthcare professionals can improve efficiency, safety and enable better care.

- Axiomtek Tele Health Patient Monitor Platform ITC150WM. A multifunctional and dynamic display, the Axiomtek Tele Health Patient Monitor Platform ITC150WM delivers excellent usability and compatibility to telehealth setups with AVer PTZ management software and PTZ cameras.

"Alphatron is excited to present its collaboration with AVer at MEDICA 2021. The integration of AVer PTZ cameras in the AMiS Telehealth Cart delivers on our commitment to the consistent innovation and improvement of telehealth technology." said Jan-Willem Glaubitz, Marketing Manager, Alphatron.

"Axiomtek is glad to announce its co-operation with AVer at MEDICA 2021. The inclusion of AVer PTZ software and camera compatibility in the Axiomtek Tele Health Patient Monitor Platform ITC150WM represents the consistent innovation that great partnerships bring." said Tony Chang, Product Manager, Axiomtek.

"AVer's partnerships and solutions deliver important advances in Telehealth technology that revolutionize the way we see the doctor" said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales Marketing for Aver Europe. Join AVer at MEDICA Expo 2021 at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to find out more.

