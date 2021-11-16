

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini, (CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, said Tuesday that it completed the acquisition of Empired Limited (EPD), an Australian IT services provider, for about A$233 million.



The acquisition, by way of a scheme of arrangement, was approved by the requisite majorities of Empired shareholders and the Federal Court of Australia, the company said in a statement.



Olaf Pietschner, CEO of Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and member of the Group Executive Committee commented: 'Capgemini's extensive transformation expertise combined with Empired's strengths as a leader in Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 will open up the full power of digital transformation for our clients in Australia and New Zealand, to run their entire business in the cloud and realize value faster.'



With the latest acquisition, Empired brings an additional 1100 consultants to the French firm in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, the acquisition of Empired also bolsters acquirer's ability to provide end to end services to clients across Western Australia and New Zealand, where Empired has a significant presence and enviable record for helping clients reimagine and transform their businesses.



