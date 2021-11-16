DJ Elmos adopts Arm Cortex-M IP for its next-generation automotive MCU based product family

Dortmund, November 16, 2021: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) today announced a long-term partnership with semiconductor IP leader Arm, whose energy-efficient processor designs have enabled advanced computing in more than 200 billion chips to date. Elmos has licensed a range of IP from the industry-leading Arm(R) Cortex(R)-M family for its next generation of automotive microcontroller unit (MCU) products.

Today's announcement confirms the continuation of a strong partnership between Arm and Elmos for the next five years, and beyond. This collaboration addresses the unique current and future technology demands from automotive suppliers and vehicle manufacturers, enabling Elmos to deliver innovative products for critical applications including ADAS and autonomous driving, dynamic lighting and thermal management.

"Vehicle architectures are evolving rapidly as OEMs and Tier1s look to optimize their supply chains, control costs, increase processing capability and maximize the reuse of software throughout the vehicle." says Chet Babla, vice president, Automotive Line of Business at Arm. "Through this long-term partnership, Elmos can access the proven foundations of Arm MCU technology to underpin their next-generation devices and execute quickly on an innovative roadmap of products."

"Our long term collaboration with Arm gives us access to industry leading IP, such as the Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33, that is ideally suited to sensor and control applications in the modern vehicle architecture," says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO at Elmos. "The Arm Cortex-M family has a rich feature set, comprehensive tools and a robust development ecosystem. This improves the functionality and accelerates the time to market for our next generation products."

About Elmos Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI. End of Media Release

