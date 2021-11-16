Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") announces results from a third campaign of rock sampling that strengthens the gold trend identified and announced January 21, 2021 on its Lati 2 Permit, in central Burkina Faso.

The Lati 2 Permit has very extensive artisanal dry pan workings covering a collective area of 3 square kilometres. Efforts in 2020 narrowed the search and identified a high priority drill target, a northwest-oriented gold trend >1 kilometre long averaging 140 metres wide, as well as several subsidiary subparallel trends, defined by lines of continuous 5-metre-long soil channels and limited historic drilling. Two 5-metre-long continuous channel soil samples grading 22.5 g/t Au and 7.8 g/t Au and drill intercepts of 12 metres grading 2.5 g/t Au and 4 metres grading 4.2 g/t Au occur within the trend (see figure). Also, note the halo of abundant quartz-in-float within and around the gold trend (shown as open grey triangles in the figure).



Figure 1: Lati Gold Target with Highlighted Sampling

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3717/103757_f382f15144e8c966_001full.jpg

In the early summer 2021 the Company conducted further sampling within this 1-kilometre long gold trend, focusing on an area of 250m x 200m, taking 58 additional samples. Most of the samples were from materials being worked by locals. The average grade of both the host rock graphitic sediments and quartz material was 1.26 g/t Au. Four samples of the crushed quartz veins averaged 3.28 g/t Au. Eight samples of their quartz rejects (after their rudimentary gold extraction) averaged 1.59 g/t Au. Seven of 26 host rock graphitic sediment samples ranged between 1.3 and 5.5 g/t Au (average grade of all graphitic sediments was 0.85 g/t Au). Ten in-place rock samples were also taken within this area and averaged 0.52 g/t Au, ranging from 12 ppb to 4.25 g/t Au. These new samples are plotted on the preceding figure.

The Company is designing a plan to test the gold trend with reverse circulation drilling.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley",

President and CEO

For further information, please contact: Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103757