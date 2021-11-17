Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers, today announced that it partnered with AI-powered manufacturing software leader Oqton to meet the growing demand for additively manufactured patient specific dental appliances and aligners worldwide. As part of this collaboration, Nexa3D plans to unveil a new dental software that delivers significant productivity gains across the entire dental manufacturing workflow, powered by Oqton, at Formnext.

To learn more about the software release, see the media kit.

Nexa3D plans to showcase its entire dental manufacturing solution, including Oqton software, at Formnext 2021. From November 16th to 19th at Messe Frankfurt, Nexa3D will exhibit in Hall 12.0, Booth E01. Oqton will also showcase its software in Hall 12.0, Booth C78.

The Oqton software launch expands the reach and utility of Nexa3D's dental production solutions. This portfolio now encompasses the NXD 200 dental production 3D printer, certified dental materials, and automated post-processing solutions. Nexa3D is a leading provider of fully integrated dental manufacturing solutions that deliver up to 20X productivity gains over other SLA or DLP printers with an expanding range of certified dental materials that are supported by robust end-to-end validated workflows. Dental labs and aligner manufacturers can now access Oqton software to automate their entire workflow from scheduling to tracking, and tracing all actions across their entire dental manufacturing process, enjoying higher throughput and lower costs without compromising on print quality.

"This partnership with Nexa3D helps to serve the growing demand for additively manufactured dental models, restorations, and aligners,"explained Ben Schrauwen, Chief Executive Officer of Oqton. "We partnered with Nexa3D to expand access to our automated and smart dental manufacturing software tools, so that more dental manufacturing customers can easily meet their quality requirements and continuously drive productivity and operational improvements as they scale their dental manufacturing operations. Our software is powered by AI that enables continuous learning, significantly reducing human error while improving efficiency and quality throughout the entire manufacturing process, delivering greater machine productivity and considerable time-savings."

"The comprehensive suite of manufacturing software tools that Oqton developed is exactly what our Nexa3D dental customers are looking for, enabling us to fast track to market powerful dental manufacturing automation tools and workflows," explained Kevin McAlea, Chief Operating Officer for Nexa3D. "Oqton's software is AI powered, cloud based and comes packed with customizable dashboards, reports and alerts that can be accessed anywhere. What I have learned from working well over a decade with dental labs and aligner manufacturing companies around the world is just how important it is to have an integrated manufacturing execution system. Armed with Oqton, dental labs can now effectively track and trace their entire part history from capture to CAD, materials usage across 3D printing process as well as machining, post-processing, quality control, and shipping."

Oqton's software includes autonomous support and label creation tools that automatically generate cone or lattice supports to ensure successful 3D printing at scale, while minimizing post-processing labor and material waste and avoiding support placement on critical surfaces. With Oqton, embossed or break-off labels can be generated to ensure easy sorting.

Nexa3D is all about ultrafast print speed with up to 20X productivity gains. For dental manufacturers, that begins with rapid slicing, intelligent orientation, and advanced hatching that are AI powered and automated, resulting in faster production cycles that yield superior surface quality when compared with competing products.

Oqton software comes with a high-density nesting and packing tool that delivers the highest density automated nesting available on the market today, outperforming human reached nesting density and maximizing the 2.5X larger build volume available with the NXD 200 dental 3D printer.

The all new Oqton Software is available for immediate purchase via authorized Nexa3D resellers worldwide.

Have a dental product that begs to be additively manufactured? Contact us today to schedule your free project consultation with our dental experts.

For more information on Nexa3D and its products, visit www.nexa3d.com like on Facebook, or follow on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. For more information about Oqton, visit: www.oqton.com, follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Oqton undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Oqton

Oqton is a global SaaS company founded by experts in the field of manufacturing AI that combine years of industry experience to deliver increased productivity. Factories of the future will be powered by humans and machines working seamlessly together. The Oqton platform enables this and provides scalable, sustainable and efficient manufacturing for any size of company. Our agnostic cloud-based manufacturing operating system automates the end-to-end workflow across beyond the production floor. Specific vertical sectors can benefit greatly from Oqton, including healthcare, industrial and additive manufacturing robotic welding. Founded in San Francisco, Oqton is based in Ghent, Belgium, with offices in the US, China and Denmark.

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is passionate about digitizing supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast polymer 3D printers, that deliver 20X productivity advantage, affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company partners with world-class material suppliers to unlock the full potential of additively manufactured polymers for volume production. The company makes automated software tools that optimize the entire production cycle using process interplay algorithms that ensure part performance and production consistency, while reducing waste, energy, and carbon footprints. For more information, please visit www.nexa3d.com.

