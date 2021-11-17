Bdeo's technology leverages visual intelligence to help digitize and automate the First Notice of Loss process for auto insurers

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Bdeo Technologies S.L. (Bdeo) announced that Bdeo has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

Bdeo's solution, Bdeo Visual Intelligence for Claims, uses artificial intelligence and policyholder-submitted photos of vehicle damage to assess the severity and repair costs associated with an auto claim. Bdeo's Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire ClaimCenter users to integrate to Bdeo Visual Intelligence for Claims. Further Bdeo modules will be introduced to address vehicle underwriting and home damage claims.

"Like Guidewire, we aim to provide top-quality technology to insurers that improves and accelerates their processes, while ensuring policyholder satisfaction," said Julio Pernía, CEO, Bdeo. "We are delighted to soon bring our shared customers seamless access to our solution as a Guidewire partner, helping them make quick, informed decisions about auto claims at First Notice of Loss."

"We are thrilled to welcome Bdeo as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner," said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "Our partnership with Bdeo will help transform key auto claims processes for our shared customers, leading to reduced operating costs and shorter cycle time."

About Bdeo

Bdeo is an Artificial Intelligence company based in Spain, Mexico, France, UK and Germany working for customers in 20 countries.

The company's mission is to disrupt the motor home insurance industry with a comprehensive Visual Intelligence solution that evolves the way customers connect with insurance companies. Bdeo provides top-notch technology that speeds up the underwriting and claim resolution traditional flow by digitizing and automating the process with advanced Visual Intelligence.

With a comprehensive value proposition for the whole customer journey, Bdeo transforms the underwriting and claims experience minimizing friction, increasing satisfaction and reducing operating costs for insurance companies causing a major impact in unit economics.

For more information about Bdeo, please visit https://bdeo.io

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005235/en/

Contacts:

Melissa Cobb

Senior Public Relations Manager

Guidewire Software, Inc.

+1 650-464-1177

mcobb@guidewire.com

Asier Lozano

Head of Marketing

Bdeo Technologies S.L.

+34 910 888 180

asier@bdeo.io