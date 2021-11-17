UK-Based Service Provider Inca Cloud is First to Build a New Multi-Cloud Service Alternative to the Public Cloud on Nebulon smartInfrastructure

Nebulon, Inc., the pioneer of smartInfrastructureTM, server-embedded, infrastructure software delivered as-a-service, today announced the Nebulon smartIaaSTM solution, designed to help cloud service providers deliver new services at a lower cost across both hosted and customer-owned data centers. Nebulon also announced that UK-based service provider Inca Cloud has chosen the Nebulon smartIaaS solution with Supermicro as a part of its new cloud service, WSO by Inca. The service will be built for both hosted and private cloud deployments and will provide enterprises with a multi-cloud solution as an alternative to standalone Google Cloud, AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) today are focused on developing new services and revenue sources, reducing service delivery costs by optimizing infrastructure and operations, and maintaining high customer satisfaction by minimizing availability risks and security threats. Achieving these goals can be a challenge for those CSPs deploying single-use hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) technology versus a fully open platform providing a common experience across hypervisors and bare metal use cases. HCI also puts significant pressure on service costs because its data services consume up to 25% of server resources effectively one-in-four servers and related software purchases are lost to HCI overheads. In addition, both HCI software updates and server operating system maintenance take critical storage resources offline placing data and committed customer service level agreements at risk.

Nebulon's smartIaaS solution is a blueprint that helps CSPs drive incremental revenue growth by provisioning, monitoring and maintaining application infrastructure in both the CSP data center as well as that in the customer's own data center via a single API. With this capability, CSPs can easily leverage their orchestration platforms to deliver new multi-cloud services with a common cloud-like experience for their clients. CSPs can also take advantage of additional Nebulon solution blueprints for bare-metal- and Kubernetes-based services, extending their offerings beyond hosted virtualization services.

"60% of enterprises have repatriated at least one application back from public cloud infrastructure services to their on-premises data centers due to previously unforeseen reasons, including cost, security, and compliance," said Scott Sinclair, Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group. "As we see organizations become more strategic about which workloads are in which locations, they will increasingly expect the same experience and operational simplicity no matter which data center they choose. Nebulon delivers that consistent, simple experience for both enterprises and service providers and its timing could not be better."

The Nebulon smartIaaS solution can help CSPs in three other ways. Firstly, it can streamline the costs of a CSP's existing services by offloading all data services from the server CPU, memory, and network to a next-generation IO controller in each server called an SPU (services processing unit). CSPs can therefore use 100% of their servers for their hosted applications, therefore buying fewer servers and software licenses and lowering their costs by 33% on average. Secondly, smartIaaS can also help maintain high customer satisfaction by keeping storage resources online during software updates and server maintenance thereby reducing availability risks. And, lastly but arguably most importantly, the Nebulon smartIaaS solution includes a zero-trust security model with end-to-end encryption to minimize security threats.

UK-based cloud service provider Inca Cloud, has chosen the Nebulon smartIaaS solution as a part of its new multi-cloud service, WSO by Inca. With WSO, Inca can provide enterprise clients with a single platform to provision and maintain workloads in the public, hosted or private cloud data center. The public cloud is a 'rental model,' and while appropriate for certain use cases, is two to four times more expensive when compared to other alternatives. With WSO by Inca, monthly costs are completely transparent for public cloud, hosted and private data center deployment options. This service also provides an extensive library of machine images, as well as a common cloud-like experience independent of data center type. With the help of Nebulon smartInfrastructure, Inca is able to deliver this breakthrough, yet cost-effective, multi-cloud service to its customers.

"Inca is pioneering a multi-cloud service model for enterprises unlike anything offered in the industry today," said Damon Dance, Director of Sales at Inca Cloud. "With a Nebulon-based Supermicro foundation for the hosted element of our multi-cloud service, we are able to bring to market a 'smart' vision that would have been impossible to deliver just a couple of years ago. Customers can now retain the flexibility and operating model which make the public cloud so appealing whilst regaining the control it removes, and improving both predictability and cost advantages for their cloud deployments."

"In order for cloud service providers to not just survive, but thrive and lead in a competitive market, they need the ability to attack growing trends with differentiated solutions," said Siamak Nazari, CEO at Nebulon. "There is a massive opportunity for CSPs to offer solutions, which provide a more cloud-like experience for enterprises repatriating or retaining workloads in private or hosted data centers, and I am thrilled that our smartIaaS-based Inca solution will allow customers to do just that."

About Nebulon, Inc.

Nebulon, Inc. was founded by a group of ex-3PAR executives to pioneer Nebulon smartInfrastructure, server-embedded, infrastructure software delivered as-a-service which delivers the benefits of the public cloud experience, on-premises from core to edge for any application-containerized, virtualized, or bare metal. Nebulon smartInfrastructure provides self-service infrastructure provisioning, infrastructure management-as-a-service and enterprise-class shared and local data services. Three solutions make up the Nebulon smartInfrastructure portfolio: smartEdge, smartCore and smartIaaS solutions, which deliver easily accessible AIOps, self-managed updates and powerful programmability at any scale. Nebulon is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., and has offices in Seattle, Wash., London, U.K. and Belfast, Northern Ireland. For more information, please visit www.nebulon.com or follow us on Twitter @nebuloninc.

