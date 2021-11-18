Company recognized for innovative tech solutions designed to help businesses navigate amid COVID-19 disruptions

SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, received the Silver Globee at the 6th Annual 2021 Business Excellence Awards for technological solutions developed by the company for use during the pandemic. Created in 2003, the Globee Awards are a set of business award competitions organized annually to recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide.

SoftServe received the Silver Award for its three solutions designed to help businesses work during the pandemic:

People Counting, a solution featuring cameras and entrance sensors tracking visitor traffic to assist safe social distancing and to prevent overcrowding in public venues.

Biosense a contactless vital sign tracking solution that uses a smartphone or a computer camera to analyze the change of specific patterns in pixels of a person's image, remotely measuring a person's pulse rate, breathing rate, temperature, and blood saturation as indicators of individual well-being.

a contactless vital sign tracking solution that uses a smartphone or a computer camera to analyze the change of specific patterns in pixels of a person's image, remotely measuring a person's pulse rate, breathing rate, temperature, and blood saturation as indicators of individual well-being. TouchlessAI, an EU Funded project focused on building a technology that remotely reproduces social tactile interactions by combining mid-air haptics with neurocognitive models of experience and a novel AI framework. Without the need to wear or hold any controllers, this solution will enrich interactions under social distancing and physical contact prevention challenges.

These award-winning solutions are result of the work of SoftServe's R&D department responsible for high-tech solutions and scientific research.

"The pandemic has accelerated the implementation of sensor technologies and solutions that enable remote social interactions," said Mykola Maksymenko, R&D Director at SoftServe. "With video, one can see a person on the other side of the planet and read that person's vital indicators, such as heart rate, respiratory rate, or facial micro-expressions. Previously, in developing these technologies, we were focused on the future of telemedicine or safety in production. Today, such technologies are becoming useful in the social sphere, helping people interact during teleconferencing."?

People Counting and Biosense projects are already being piloted by SoftServe's customers in retail and telemedicine. The TouchlessAI project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 funding programme for research and innovation. SoftServe's R&D team develops this project in cooperation with University College London, University of Copenhagen, UPNA, Ultraleap, and Crowdhelix.

