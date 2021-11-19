- (PLX AI) - RWE says Rampion Offshore Wind farm sold its transmission assets.
- • Rampion Offshore Wind Limited has today confirmed the sale of its transmission assets to Transmission Capital Partners (TCP), on behalf of a consortium which includes International Public Partnerships, Amber Infrastructure Group and Transmission Investment
- • Rampion is a 400 megawatt (MW) wind farm and was commissioned in 2018
- • It is owned by RWE (50.1%) Macquarie (25%), Enbridge Rampion UK Ltd, a subsidiary Enbridge (24.9%), and RWE Renewables operates the wind farm on behalf of the project partners
