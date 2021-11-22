Mexus Gold US: Mexus Prepares To Ship Additional Gold Laden Carbon

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTC PINK:MXSG) ("Mexus" or the "Company) announced that it will ship gold laden activated carbon to its Idaho refining partner by December 1st 2021. The gold will be sold at a 1.5% discount to spot at the time of smelting. The company recently replaced a deep well submersible pump at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX in preparation for RC drilling. This drilling will be done under N43-101 rules to help support managements belief of a 1,000,000 oz plus Au reserve.

Negotiations and preparations with a company to maximize the potential of the Santa Elena mine continue. The company is seeking a partnership that will produce the best results at the mine site and for its shareholders.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

